logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

South Korea shifting to "peace first" North Korea policy, retains denuclearisation goal

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A North Korean flag flutters at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea, in this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, July 19, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool
A North Korean flag flutters at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea, in this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea, July 19, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool

South Korea is abandoning a "denuclearisation first" policy in favour of a "peace first" approach towards North Korea, Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said on Thursday, while retaining the eventual goal of a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"The ultimate goal of denuclearisation has not been abandoned, but denuclearisation first has," Chung was quoted as saying by his ministry at a press briefing.

He said Seoul had replaced that approach with one prioritising an initial halt to North Korea's nuclear activities.

South Koreais developing a strategy that would initially seek to freeze North Korea's nuclear programme, Chung said, arguing that continued delays would allow Pyongyang to expand its nuclear arsenal.

North Korea is still operating centrifuges at underground uranium-enrichment facilities and a plutonium-producing reactor at a facility in Yongbyon, while its capacity to produce nuclear warheads continues to increase, he said.

Chung said demanding denuclearisation at the outset had prevented talks at a time when formal inter-Korean dialogue had been suspended for seven years.

"If denuclearisation first is placed at the entrance to dialogue, the reality is that dialogue cannot begin," he said, adding that the government had reframed its objective as achieving a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula.

North Korea has remained hostile to President Lee Jae Myung's overtures despite his efforts to ease tensions, including suspending anti-Pyongyang loudspeaker broadcasts and taking steps to curb the launch of propaganda leaflets by activists.

Pyongyang has said it has no interest in Seoul's proposals or in resuming dialogue, and accused Lee of continuing a confrontational policy by maintaining close ties with the United States.

Chung said there was still "strategic demand" in both North Korea and the United States for renewed talks. He pointed to expected meetings between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping as potentially critical opportunities, saying Seoul should intensify its diplomacy beforehand.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared in late 2023 that the two Koreas were separate hostile states rather than partners seeking eventual unification, a fundamental shift from its traditional approach to the South.

Chung has increasingly advocated co-opting North Korea’s description of "two hostile states" to pursue what he calls a "peaceful two-state" relationship, describing it as a transitional stage towards eventual unification.

He has also proposed referring to North Korea as "Choson", an abbreviation of its formal name, rather than using the customary South Korean term.

Chung said on Thursday that experts were discussing the proposal and that broader public debate would take time.

Reuters

South Koreapeace firstaNorth Koreapolicydenuclearisation goal

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
South Korean investigators on a prosecution-police task force enter the National Election Commission headquarters in Gwacheon on July 23, 2026, as they raid the election commission over indications officials falsified vote turnout figures in June local elections. (Photo by YONHAP / AFP)
South Korea election office raided in fake turnout figures probe: investigators
WORLD
4 hours ago
Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
South Korea's Q2 GDP beats estimates on chip export boom
FINANCE
10 hours ago
Ahn Hye-joo's pet dog Khan choose tarot cards as they get a pet tarot reading at a pet tarot cafe in Seoul, South Korea, July 16, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Koreans turn to tarot to glean their pets' thoughts
WORLD
10 hours ago
A bullet ant (Paraponera clavatta) walks on a leaf at the Braullio Carrillo National Park, 50 kilometers (31 miles) east of San Jose, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate/File Photo
South Korea restaurant owner faces jail for ant sorbet
WORLD
22-07-2026 17:31 HKT
A message reading "AI artificial intelligence", a keyboard, and robot hands are seen in this illustration taken January 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
South Korea promises free homegrown AI chatbot this year
WORLD
21-07-2026 16:42 HKT
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung delivers his speech during a public briefing on the development vision for advanced industry in South Korea's southwestern region, in Gwangju, South Korea, June 30, 2026. REUTERS
South Korea's Lee says leveraged products criticised for amplifying stock volatility
FINANCE
21-07-2026 10:17 HKT
MOU signing ceremony during a public briefing on the development vision for advanced industry in South Korea's southwestern region, in Gwangju, South Korea, June 30, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo
Power, water needs test South Korea's push to build AI chip hub beyond Seoul
WORLD
21-07-2026 09:24 HKT
The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS
Citi upgrades China to overweight and lowers South Korea to neutral
FINANCE
20-07-2026 12:58 HKT
Currency dealers work as an electronic board displays the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won and the Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) at the dealing room of a bank, as the benchmark KOSPI index opened above the 7,000 mark in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2026. REUTERS
South Korea's share market losses deepen as leveraged AI bets take a heavy toll
FINANCE
20-07-2026 11:42 HKT
South Korean 10,000 won note is seen on U.S. 100 dollar notes in this picture illustration taken in Seoul, South Korea, December 15, 2015. REUTERS
South Korea to expand use of won-denominated bonds for foreign investors
FINANCE
19-07-2026 19:05 HKT
(File Photo)
New tropical cyclone threatens HK this weekend as AI forecast models show divided paths
NEWS
21-07-2026 19:52 HKT
(File photo)
Potential Tropical Storm Noul may pass within 300km of HK this Sun
NEWS
6 hours ago
(Online photo)
Monkey’s morning stroll delays Kwun Tong Line commute
NEWS
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.