logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

South Koreans turn to tarot to glean their pets' thoughts

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Ahn Hye-joo's pet dog Khan choose tarot cards as they get a pet tarot reading at a pet tarot cafe in Seoul, South Korea, July 16, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Ahn Hye-joo's pet dog Khan choose tarot cards as they get a pet tarot reading at a pet tarot cafe in Seoul, South Korea, July 16, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A greyhound named Khan sniffs at a spread of tarot cards at a fortune-telling shop in the South Korean capital of Seoul, before placing a paw on one.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Across the table, his owner, Ahn Hye-joo, waits anxiously to learn the meaning of the card, which depicts a dog chasing its owner.

Hwang Soo-kyung, a tarot reader who runs the Ace Sophia fortune-telling parlour in the city's upmarket Gangnam district, said the image indicated anxiety related to the five puppies fathered by the pedigree animal.

"These feelings Khan experiences are something vets or dog trainers don't know, since it doesn't manifest as a major issue to them," said his owner Ahn, whose eyes lit up as she listened.

A growing niche offering among fortune-telling shops, "pet tarot" is driven by a surge in pet ownership as fewer South Koreans choose to have children, deterred by costly housing and education.

Government surveys show 29.2% of homes in South Korea, which has the world's lowest birth rate, were raising pets this year, up from 17.4% in 2010.

Hwang, who opened her shop in 2014, said demand for pet tarot has grown as owners increasingly view the animals as family, or sometimes a sole domestic companion.

No clients have ever limited themselves to just one session, she added, at a cost of 20,000 won ($14) each.

"They come back because once you start asking what your dog is thinking, you can't really stop."

She designed a deck of the cards for pets, who sometimes include turtles and reptiles, in response to customers' queries whether she could discern their animals' thoughts.

If a pet chooses a card featuring swords, for example, that can signal the animal is physically unwell, perhaps suffering from joint pain, Hwang added.

Some owners feel the readings provide more than entertainment.

Ryu Su-mi brought in her rescue dog, E-seul, who has been skittish around anyone dressed like a paramedic ever since Ryu collapsed at home and was hospitalised.

Hwang said the dog's choice of card showed the trauma was still there, but healing.

"I'd have no way of knowing that on my own," Ryu said. "We look each other in the eye every day, but there's clearly a lot we're missing."

Reuters

South Koreatarotpets' thoughts

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
South Korea's Q2 GDP beats estimates on chip export boom
FINANCE
2 hours ago
A bullet ant (Paraponera clavatta) walks on a leaf at the Braullio Carrillo National Park, 50 kilometers (31 miles) east of San Jose, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate/File Photo
South Korea restaurant owner faces jail for ant sorbet
WORLD
19 hours ago
A message reading "AI artificial intelligence", a keyboard, and robot hands are seen in this illustration taken January 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
South Korea promises free homegrown AI chatbot this year
WORLD
21-07-2026 16:42 HKT
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung delivers his speech during a public briefing on the development vision for advanced industry in South Korea's southwestern region, in Gwangju, South Korea, June 30, 2026. REUTERS
South Korea's Lee says leveraged products criticised for amplifying stock volatility
FINANCE
21-07-2026 10:17 HKT
MOU signing ceremony during a public briefing on the development vision for advanced industry in South Korea's southwestern region, in Gwangju, South Korea, June 30, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo
Power, water needs test South Korea's push to build AI chip hub beyond Seoul
WORLD
21-07-2026 09:24 HKT
The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS
Citi upgrades China to overweight and lowers South Korea to neutral
FINANCE
20-07-2026 12:58 HKT
Currency dealers work as an electronic board displays the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won and the Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) at the dealing room of a bank, as the benchmark KOSPI index opened above the 7,000 mark in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2026. REUTERS
South Korea's share market losses deepen as leveraged AI bets take a heavy toll
FINANCE
20-07-2026 11:42 HKT
South Korean 10,000 won note is seen on U.S. 100 dollar notes in this picture illustration taken in Seoul, South Korea, December 15, 2015. REUTERS
South Korea to expand use of won-denominated bonds for foreign investors
FINANCE
19-07-2026 19:05 HKT
Park Shinwoo, PhD student of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), Kim Nam Gyun, a postdoctoral researcher at KAIST and a soft robotics engineer, Hwang Jae Yun, a graduate student of Civil and Environmental Engineering at KAIST, and Ryu Jee-Hwan, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at KAIST, demonstrate a soft-growing robot as it extends between model tree branches at KAIST in Daejeon, South Korea, July 14, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Soo
South Korea-US team unveils robotic technology that dresses the wearer
WORLD
17-07-2026 11:55 HKT
Montage's DDR5 memory interface products. Picture from official website
Chinese chipmaker Montage Technology 'fully cooperating' with S Korean authorities after office raid
FINANCE
17-07-2026 11:50 HKT
(File Photo)
New tropical cyclone threatens HK this weekend as AI forecast models show divided paths
NEWS
21-07-2026 19:52 HKT
Judge Wilson Chan faces serious reprimand again over fifth judicial copying case
NEWS
22-07-2026 04:44 HKT
Hong Kong passport ranks 14th globally as Asia dominates travel index
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.