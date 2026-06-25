logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Australia teen social media ban has little impact: research

WORLD
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Woman with smartphone is seen in front of displayed social media logos in this illustration taken, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Woman with smartphone is seen in front of displayed social media logos in this illustration taken, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Australia's social media ban for under 16s has had little impact on teenagers' scrolling habits, researchers said Thursday in one of the first evaluations of the world-leading measures.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Australia in December banned under 16s from the likes of Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, in a crackdown designed to protect children from online bullying and "predatory algorithms".

But there is little evidence to suggest teenagers have turned away from social media as a consequence, a team of Australia-based researchers found in a peer-reviewed study published by the British Medical Journal.

Underage users have been dodging the restrictions by using accounts registered to older people, setting up fake accounts, or by logging into private browsers.

"We found insufficient evidence to conclude that exposure to the Act had any early substantial effects on social media use among adolescents aged under 16," the researchers wrote.

There is strong global interest in whether Australia's laws could provide a blueprint for how to rein in increasingly powerful tech giants.

A growing mass of nations have either introduced or are mulling similar bans -- including the United Kingdom, Indonesia, the UAE and New Zealand.

The researchers surveyed more than 400 young social media users immediately before the restrictions came into effect, and again three months after.

There was little change for users aged 12-13, a slight decrease for the 14-15 age group, and an increase in use for those aged 16 and older.

"The findings suggest that the period immediately after the introduction of the act was characterised by limited implementation, incomplete compliance, and substantial circumvention of social media restrictions."

 

- Not 'impossible' -

 

Tech companies face fines of up to Aus$49.5 million ($34 million) if they fail to show meaningful efforts to weed out underage users.

Australia in March accused Facebook, TikTok and YouTube of failing to meet their obligations.

"Australia's world-leading social media laws are not failing. But big tech is failing to obey the laws," Communications Minister Anika Wells said at the time.

"None of this is impossible. None of this is even difficult for big tech, who are innovative billion-dollar companies."

The nation's eSafety Commission separately flagged "significant concerns" about Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube.

A growing body of research suggests too much time online is taking a toll on teen well-being, and Australia's ban has been hailed as a godsend for parents sick of seeing children glued to their phones.

Although platforms have pledged to abide by the laws, they have warned the measures could instead push teenagers into dark, unregulated corners of the internet.

Social media companies bear the sole responsibility for checking that Australia-based users are 16 or older, and must prove they have taken "reasonable steps" to weed out young teenagers.

Some platforms are using AI tools to estimate ages based on photos, while users can also choose to prove their age by uploading a government ID.

AFP

Australiateenssocial mediabanlittle impact

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HKEX.
Penny, illiquid stocks more susceptible to manipulation due to social media: Hui
FINANCE
22 hours ago
Children playground miniatures are seen in front of displayed Youtube logo in this illustration taken April 4, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Google's YouTube settles case over social media harm to children
WORLD
24-06-2026 09:10 HKT
A Union Jack flag and social media app icons are seen in this illustration taken June 15, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
UK considers forcing social media firms to prioritise trusted news
WORLD
23-06-2026 14:21 HKT
Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and Reddit applications are displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration/File Photo
US House committee reaches bipartisan deal on social media rules for youth
WORLD
23-06-2026 12:15 HKT
Test tubes are seen labelled "Bird Flu" words in this illustration taken, June 10, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Australia vows to rein in any H5N1 birdflu after confirming first case
WORLD
20-06-2026 11:40 HKT
Test tubes are seen labelled "Bird Flu" words in this illustration taken, June 10, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Australia, last continent without H5 bird flu, detects first suspected case
WORLD
19-06-2026 20:49 HKT
Students Dua, 16 and Awand, 17, from Ricards Lodge High School in Wimbledon pose holding their mobile phones during an interview and discussion with Reuters about their thoughts on a social media ban for under 16s, in London, Britain, February 23, 2026, REUTERS/Katie Collins
From Australia to Europe, countries move to curb children's social media access
WORLD
18-06-2026 18:57 HKT
Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and Reddit applications are displayed on a mobile phone ahead of new law banning social media for users under 16 in Australia, in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration/File Photo
UAE sets minimum social media age at 15, mandates age checks
WORLD
18-06-2026 17:02 HKT
A Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) logo is displayed outside a bank branch in Sydney, Australia, August 19, 2025. REUTERS
HSBC's Australia unit faces A$35 million penalty over scam protection failures
FINANCE
18-06-2026 12:30 HKT
In this Oct. 1, 2019, a man walks past the Reserve Bank of Australia in Sydney. AP
Australia central bank warns rate hikes might not be over after holding fire
FINANCE
16-06-2026 14:30 HKT
Bowie Tsang and Eric Tsang.
Eric Tsang and his daughter pocket 8pc profit on The Cliveden home sale
PROPERTY
23-06-2026 15:13 HKT
Swedish court moves to strip HK parents of 'Save Lily' custody
NEWS
7 hours ago
Star monkey Panchi-kun targeted by lasers; Japan zoo alerts police
WORLD
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.