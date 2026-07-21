Louvre heist gallery to reopen to public on Wednesday

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IEA's Birol says Strait of Hormuz must reopen without conditions
18-06-2026 16:06 HKT
Oil prices sink further as Trump signs deal to reopen Hormuz
18-06-2026 10:53 HKT
Myanmar commutes ex-leader Aung San Suu Kyi's sentence again, lawyer says
30-04-2026 19:16 HKT
North Korean hackers suspected of $300 mn crypto heist
22-04-2026 15:24 HKT
Thieves steal 12 tons of KitKat chocolate bars in Europe
29-03-2026 13:20 HKT
UAE willing to join international force to reopen Strait of Hormuz
27-03-2026 16:18 HKT
Head of France's Versailles Palace to take over Louvre: source to AFP
25-02-2026 18:05 HKT
Water leak and ticket fraud charges add to Louvre woes
14-02-2026 14:05 HKT
Empress's crown dropped in Louvre heist to be fully restored: museum
05-02-2026 10:57 HKT