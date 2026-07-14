logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Can prosecutors compel New York Times journalists to testify in leak probe?

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Jay Clayton, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a press conference in New York City, U.S., December 10, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo
Jay Clayton, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a press conference in New York City, U.S., December 10, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo

New York Times journalists have been issued subpoenas seeking to force them to testify before a Manhattan federal grand jury on Wednesday after reporting on security concerns over President Donald Trump's flight on the new Qatari-donated Air Force One.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Here's what the law says about compelling journalists to testify in criminal cases and how the New York Times might fight the subpoenas.

 

WHY ARE THE JOURNALISTS BEING CALLED TO TESTIFY?

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton issued the subpoenas on Friday, the Times said, ordering journalists to testify on Wednesday "in regard to an alleged violation of federal criminal law."

Times Executive Editor Joe Kahn said in a Saturday internal email reviewed by Reuters that five reporters were issued subpoenas "after they reported on security shortcomings of the Qatari-donated jet that forced the president to use an older government plane for his recent international travel."

The Times' top lawyer called the subpoenas a brazen attempt to intimidate journalists and vowed to fight them. The Justice Department would not confirm or deny the subpoenas but told Reuters on Friday it was targeting leakers of classified information, not journalists.

The new plane is a Boeing BA.N 747 refitted by defense contractor L3Harris Technologies LHX.N.

 

WHAT DOES THE LAW SAY?

Journalists have limited legal protections against federal subpoenas.

The Supreme Court has held the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees press freedoms, does not allow reporters to refuse subpoenas unless they are issued in bad faith or to harass them.

Federal courts have since recognized a qualified privilege weighing whether the information is essential, obtainable elsewhere and whether other factors outweigh press freedom. That protection is strongest in civil cases and weakest in criminal grand jury investigations.

Many states, including New York, have shield laws protecting journalists' sources. No federal equivalent exists, and state shield laws do not apply to federal subpoenas.

 

IS THIS UNUSUAL?

Subpoenaing journalists requires top-level approval and is subject to limitations under Justice Department policies.

Both Republican and Democratic administrations have sought to compel journalists to reveal sources in leak probes, but press groups say Trump's Republican administration has used subpoenas and search warrants too freely, including against the Washington Post and Wall Street Journal. They also accuse Trump of using government power and private lawsuits to bully and harass the news media.

The Trump administration has said it is pursuing criminal charges against leakers, not targeting journalists.

 

WHAT COULD THE TIMES ARGUE?

The Times has said it will fight the subpoenas. The newspaper could ask a judge to quash the subpoenas as overbroad, issued in bad faith or violating First Amendment protections.

It could also argue the Justice Department violated internal policy requiring prosecutors to weigh whether the information is essential, obtainable elsewhere and to negotiate with outlets first. Those policies are not enforceable in court, but judges can weigh them in considering the legitimacy of subpoenas.

The Justice Department previously withdrew grand jury subpoenas against Washington Post and Wall Street Journal reporters after they challenged them in sealed court filings.

The government had sought information from the Post about its reporting on U.S. military action in Venezuela, and from the Journal about an article concerning warnings to Trump about war with Iran, according to a New York Times report citing anonymous sources.

In January, press freedom groups criticized the FBI for taking the rare step of searching the home of a Washington Post reporter as part of a leak probe.

 

WHAT HAPPENS IF THE REPORTERS REFUSE TO TESTIFY?

If prosecutors offer immunity, the journalists lose their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and could be held in contempt for refusing to testify, risking jail time or fines until they comply. The Times could separately challenge a contempt ruling.

Reuters

prosecutorsNew York Timesjournaliststestifyleakprobe

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A tarp with a picture of the front of the White House covers construction scaffolding on the North Portico of the White House in Washington, D.C. U.S., July 11, 2026. (Reuters)
Trump administration subpoenas New York Times journalists over Air Force One story, newspaper says
WORLD
12-07-2026 19:20 HKT
The Super Micro logo is seen in this illustration taken August 3, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Super Micro says two Taiwan staff detained in probe involving its AI servers
CHINA
02-07-2026 13:04 HKT
Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein are seen in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 19, 2025 as part of a new trove of documents from its investigations into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. U.S. Justice Department/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell says new evidence undermines conviction; US prosecutors disagree
WORLD
25-06-2026 09:25 HKT
The JetBlue terminal is empty as most flights are cancelled at Logan International Airport during a winter blizzard snow storm in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., February 23, 2026. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
US agencies probe near-miss between American, Delta jets at Boston airport
WORLD
23-06-2026 15:25 HKT
Denmark's national flag flutters in Copenhagen, Denmark, October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Andreas Mortensen/File Photo
Shipwreck hunters to probe forgotten Danish role in India
WORLD
17-06-2026 19:09 HKT
OpenAI logo is reflected on the screen of a smartphone with the ChatGPT website displayed on May 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. AFP
OpenAI hit with multistate probe into possible user harm as its IPO looms
INNOVATION
14-06-2026 15:02 HKT
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Reuters
Philippines launches probe into deaths of two athletes from top basketball team
WORLD
11-06-2026 19:16 HKT
Photo by PRABIN RANABHAT / AFP Karma Gyalje Sherpa, an Everest guide and a relative of mountaineer Dawa Sherpa, arrives to speak to the media outside HAMS Hospital in Kathmandu on June 5, 2026.
Everest survivor out of intensive care, as probe calls grow
WORLD
09-06-2026 14:22 HKT
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) sits next to Cabinet Secretary Tzachi Braverman (R) and Israeli Minister for Jerusalem Affairs Zeev Elkin (L) at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem January 7, 2018. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool
Israeli prosecutors expected to indict former Netanyahu aide
WORLD
26-05-2026 20:20 HKT
Thai police are investigating a vast arsenal of military-grade weapons found at the home of a Chinese man near the beach resort of Pattaya, Chon Buri province. (Photo: Facebook/ThaiPoliceOfficial)
Thai police arrest 11 in scam-linked weapons cache probe
WORLD
21-05-2026 20:16 HKT
Low-income households entering work to get up to $45,000
NEWS
13-07-2026 19:34 HKT
Mainland woman arrested after allegedly using counterfeit $1,000 banknotes
NEWS
13-07-2026 12:56 HKT
65 arrested as police bust illegal nightclub and gambling dens
NEWS
12-07-2026 19:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.