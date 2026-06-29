logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Uncertainty over Qatar diplomacy clouds prospects for US-Iran deal

WORLD
36 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

Top U.S. envoys who have arrived in Doha will not hold a high-level meeting with Iran, a Qatari official said on Tuesday, casting doubt on the progress of efforts to bring a lasting halt to the Iran war and fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Instead, there will be technical talks this week on issues including regional security that could later be elevated to senior level, Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari told a media briefing.

The arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and envoy Steve Witkoff in Doha on Tuesday followed exchanges of fire over the weekend that tested the June 17 interim accord between the United States and Iran.

The 14-point pact allowed 60 days for the two sides to negotiate a permanent truce in the conflict, which began with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, and to resolve thorny issues including the future of Iran's nuclear programme.

The conflict disrupted global trade in oil and other goods, exposed Gulf states to Iranian drone and missile fire and killed thousands of people, mostly in Iran and Lebanon.

UNCERTAINTY OVER DIPLOMATIC EFFORTS

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said dialogue with mediator Qatar on the implementation of the interim deal, including on the release of frozen Iranian assets, was likely to take place in Doha on Wednesday.

"No meeting at any level with the American side has been scheduled for the coming days," he said.

The White House had said on Monday that Kushner and Witkoff would hold "high-level meetings", with technical discussions to continue on the sidelines.

The exact timing of the technical talks was not immediately clear.

"We have a track on the nuclear side, you have a track on the economic and state performance issue, you have a track on security and the regional security," said Ansari.

Despite the uncertainty over diplomatic moves, oil prices have fallen on the de-escalation since the weekend and are set for their biggest quarterly loss since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Vulnerable economies, however, could remain at risk from food and fuel price increases even after energy markets feel relief, the U.N. trade and development agency said on Tuesday.

IRAN TRIES TO EXERT CONTROL OVER STRAIT

After the war began four months ago, maritime traffic through the strait, which previously carried about a fifth of the global trade in oil and liquefied natural gas, came to a virtual standstill.

Iran has since sought to exert control over the strait alongside Oman, which lies across the waterway, saying it plans to charge fees to ships and obstructing vessels that stray outside defined paths.

Baghaeisaid on Tuesday that Tehran would "do whatever is necessary to safeguard its interests" over the strait.

Since last Thursday, the U.S. has accused Iran of hitting at least two commercial ships with missiles or drones, and it bombed Iranian military facilities in response.

Iran in turn launched missiles and drones at U.S. military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain on Sunday, with both sides accusing each other of breaking the ceasefire.

The war pushed up global inflation and has put Trump under political pressure before midterm elections in November that will determine control of the U.S. Congress. Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent are both urging gasoline retailers to lower prices.

On Monday, the White House said Trump had authorised a temporary suspension of some duties on imports of phosphate fertilizer from Morocco as U.S. farmers grapple with shortages. Shipments of fertilizer through the Strait of Hormuz are expected to return to pre-conflict levels only gradually.

"The meeting in Doha is going to be perhaps important, perhaps not," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "We're going to find out."

In Iran, where the theocratic leadership survived the war but faces domestic anger over a battered economy, two members of the Revolutionary Guards were killed in what the elite force described as a "terrorist" shooting in a western province.

The interim deal between the U.S. and Iran also provides for an end to the conflict between Israel and Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon.

But Lebanon's powerful parliament speaker Nabih Berri, an ally of Hezbollah, cast doubt on a separate, U.S.-brokered framework deal between Lebanon and Israel to halt that war.

Analysts said the deal risks entrenching a stalemate by tying Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon to Hezbollah's disarmament.

Reuters

Iran WarTrumpStrait of Hormuz

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
Supreme Court spurns Trump on birthright citizenship, allows transgender sports bans
WORLD
23 mins ago
Fireworks explode above the White House at the conclusion of UFC Freedom 250, in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 15, 2026. REUTERS/Eric Lee
Trump's 'Freedom Trucks' celebrate US 250th anniversary with 'gift from God' message
WORLD
9 hours ago
Asylum seekers arrive at the B and M Brownsville-Matamoros International Bridge, to attend their appointment with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), on the day of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, in Matamoros, Mexico January 20, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Rights groups file complaint against Ghana over Trump deportations
WORLD
14 hours ago
Photo by - / AFP This aerial photograph shows boats anchored off Oman’s northern Musandam Peninsula near the Strait of Hormuz on June 27, 2026.
Trump says Iran meeting to take place in Qatar
WORLD
19 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
US and Iran negotiators head to Doha, but meeting uncertain
WORLD
21 hours ago
Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, accompanied by lawyer Abbe Lowell, walks outside the U.S. Supreme Court, as Supreme Court justices consider U.S. President Donald Trump's effort to fire her, in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 21, 2026. REUTERS
US Supreme Court rejects Trump's unprecedented bid to fire Fed's Cook
FINANCE
29-06-2026 22:39 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Iran and US agree to halt attacks and renew talks, Axios reports
WORLD
29-06-2026 06:38 HKT
A U.S. passport featuring an image and signature of U.S. President Donald Trump is seen this rendering released by the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 28, 2026. U.S. State Department/Handout via REUTERS
Trump unveils new US passport -- with picture of himself
WORLD
27-06-2026 14:22 HKT
Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran, June 21, 2026. Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA/via WANA (West Asia News Agency)via REUTERS
US strikes Iran in response to attack on cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz
WORLD
27-06-2026 10:27 HKT
Guests take cover after President Trump and first lady Melania Trump were rushed out of the dinner. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
Trump to return to hotel where potential assassination attempt was thwarted
WORLD
26-06-2026 18:08 HKT
(file photo)
Observatory raises weekend wind forecast; tropical cyclone may bring Force 7 winds to high ground on July 4
NEWS
11 hours ago
File Photo
Low-pressure system to bring nine days of rain, strong winds to HK
NEWS
29-06-2026 21:28 HKT
HK millionaires need $11.2 mln for GBA retirement: survey
FINANCE
13 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.