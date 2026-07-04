Trump pardons 11, most for violating Clean Air Act

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Air Force to investigate officer who called for Trump impeachment
03-07-2026 10:31 HKT
Iran prepares to bury slain supreme leader with week of mass mourning
03-07-2026 00:34 HKT
Despite some big losses, Supreme Court rewards Trump's power play
01-07-2026 18:23 HKT
No corn dogs? Trump's 'Great American State Fair' threatens to be a flop
01-07-2026 13:08 HKT
Trump reports over $1.4 billion in income from crypto ventures
01-07-2026 09:36 HKT
Uncertainty over Qatar diplomacy clouds prospects for US-Iran deal
01-07-2026 04:48 HKT
John Lee thanks wife for unwavering support after four years in office
01-07-2026 13:21 HKT