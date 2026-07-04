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WORLD

Trump pardons 11, most for violating Clean Air Act

WORLD
20 mins ago
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U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One, en route to South Dakota, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., July 3, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One, en route to South Dakota, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., July 3, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

U.S. President Donald Trump pardoned 11 people on Friday, a White House official said, all but two of whom had been convicted of violating the Clean Air Act by modifying or disabling emissions controls on trucks.

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Trump posted on Truth Social about six of the men, who he said had been prosecuted under President Joe Biden's administration for "fixing their car."

His administration in February repealed a scientific finding that greenhouse gas emissions endanger human health, and eliminated federal tailpipe emissions standards for cars and trucks.

Trump's Friday pardons also included Adam Kinan, vice chairman of the Staffing Advisory Group, who had been sentenced to prison in 2006 with business partner and Washington lobbyist Jack Abramoff for wire fraud.

Reuters

TrumppardonsviolationsClean Air Act

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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