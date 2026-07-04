Trump pardons 11, most for violating Clean Air Act

U.S. President Donald Trump pardoned 11 people on Friday, a White House official said, all but two of whom had been convicted of violating the Clean Air Act by modifying or disabling emissions controls on trucks.

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Trump posted on Truth Social about six of the men, who he said had been prosecuted under President Joe Biden's administration for "fixing their car."

His administration in February repealed a scientific finding that greenhouse gas emissions endanger human health, and eliminated federal tailpipe emissions standards for cars and trucks.

Trump's Friday pardons also included Adam Kinan, vice chairman of the Staffing Advisory Group, who had been sentenced to prison in 2006 with business partner and Washington lobbyist Jack Abramoff for wire fraud.

Reuters