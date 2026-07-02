South Korea says US House panel report on Coupang not based on facts

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S Korea parliament confirms Han Seong-sook as prime minister
01-07-2026 04:56 HKT
Samsung, SK Hynix mega South Korea chips gamble tests optimism of AI cycle
30-06-2026 15:55 HKT
South Korea, Ukraine hold 'constructive' talks about North Korean POWs
30-06-2026 14:49 HKT
US House passes youth online safety legislation
30-06-2026 11:41 HKT
South Korean president to unveil massive AI and chip investment drive
29-06-2026 10:00 HKT
S Korea coach quits after early World Cup exit
29-06-2026 05:45 HKT
John Lee thanks wife for unwavering support after four years in office
01-07-2026 13:21 HKT
T1 signal to be hoisted on Thursday morning: HKO
01-07-2026 14:23 HKT