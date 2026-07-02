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WORLD

South Korea says US House panel report on Coupang not based on facts

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Coupang logo is seen in this illustration taken February 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Coupang logo is seen in this illustration taken February 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

South Korea expressed regret on Thursday that a report by a U.S. House panel on Seoul's treatment of U.S. businesses reflected mostly one-sided claims by U.S.-based Coupang CPNG.N, which has been probed by South Korean authorities over a massive data breach last year.

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South Korea has conducted a probe on Coupang in a nondiscriminatory manner according to law and fully guarantees a fair business environment for all companies regardless of their nationality, South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson Park Il said.

"The reports claim that this government is continuing a discriminatory investigation and unfair regulation against Coupang is untrue," he told a briefing.

Reuters

South KoreaUS Housepanel reportCoupang

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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