logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Plane appears to crash into Beijing's tallest building

WORLD
37 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP Skyscrapers including the CITIC Tower (C) are seen in Beijing on June 26, 2026, after an eyewitness reported plane debris at the base of Beijing's tallest building.
Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP Skyscrapers including the CITIC Tower (C) are seen in Beijing on June 26, 2026, after an eyewitness reported plane debris at the base of Beijing's tallest building.

A small plane appeared to have crashed into Beijing's tallest building on Friday, with witnesses reporting plane debris at the skyscraper's base and AFP journalists seeing a hole in the building's upper floors.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Video footage taken by a witness from a nearby building showed fire trucks blasting water at small flames on an outcropping near ground at the 528-metre (1,732-foot) CITIC Tower, as well as on the pavement.

The images also showed what appeared to be part of a small plane on the ground beside the building.

Video on Chinese social media that appeared to be of the same skyscraper showed debris falling from the building. AFP could not immediately verify this clip.

AFP journalists at the scene saw a hole in the windows of one of the upper floors of the skyscraper, which is located near the CCTV public television headquarters in the east of the Chinese capital.

Police and ambulances swarmed the area, with officers blocking people from taking photos.

Police declined an AFP request for comment.

"I don't know why the plane would fly in here. It really is quite strange," one witness, a finance worker, told AFP on the condition of anonymity.

A man who worked inside the CITIC building told AFP: "I saw debris on my way out. It looked like part of a plane."

Dozens of uniformed cleaners gathered near the police cordon on Friday evening.

One woman told AFP she had been told to evacuate the building via the stairs and not to use the lifts.

"I ran down dozens of floors in a hurry," she said.

Two men who appeared to be from the building's property management team told the cleaners to go home.

"No one can get in now," one of the men said.

 

- 'Shouldn't happen' -

 

A middle-aged woman who was staring at the building from the street said she was shocked by the incident.

"This kind of thing wouldn't happen in Beijing. This is Beijing... It's pretty common abroad, but in China, it shouldn't happen," she told AFP.

"I was very shocked."

A student at the scene told AFP he rushed to the building as soon as information about the crash was shared in an aviation enthusiast social media group.

Images and posts online were being rapidly deleted, he added.

The CITIC Tower, which has 108 floors above ground and seven below, is able to accommodate 12,000 office workers.

China imposes strict restrictions over its airspace, particularly around Beijing's urban area, citing public security for the new rules.

In April, China announced it was banning the sale of drones in Beijing and would require users to apply for permission for all flights in the capital.

That same month, China banned civil aviation for 40 days from a large airspace off Shanghai without specifying the reasons, according to a notice to aviators published by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

AFP

Plane crashBeijingtallest building

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Flags of China and the Union Jack stand during the China-UK Energy Dialogue in Beijing, China March 17, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Pool
Beijing calls UK jailing of Chinese-Britons for spying 'a farce'
CHINA
19-06-2026 13:52 HKT
An evening view of the financial central district of Hong Kong, China October 3, 2023. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo
Beijing's investment clampdown clouds outlook for Hong Kong banks, insurers
CHINA
11-06-2026 15:07 HKT
(Photo by Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Beijing says 'firmly opposed' to US blacklist of Chinese companies
CHINA
09-06-2026 17:03 HKT
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 20, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool/File Photo
China's Xi to visit North Korea as Beijing seeks deeper Pyongyang ties
CHINA
05-06-2026 11:51 HKT
Jensen Huang, Founder, President and CEO of Nvidia gestures as he leaves the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 14, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
Nvidia chief Jensen Huang to join board of Beijing's Tsinghua University, FT reports
CHINA
28-05-2026 10:22 HKT
Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP A sign is seen on the Galeries Lafayette mall, a day before it closes, in Beijing on May 26, 2026.
French luxury store shuts doors in Beijing after 13 years
CHINA
27-05-2026 12:12 HKT
Chris Sun
Welfare chief Chris Sun heads to Beijing for talks, elderly care tour
NEWS
25-05-2026 20:24 HKT
U.S. Under Secretary of Defence Elbridge Colby attends a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, after a meeting of NATO Defence Ministers at the Alliance headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium February 12, 2026. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Pentagon official's Beijing visit in doubt over $14 billion US arms package for Taiwan, FT reports
CHINA
21-05-2026 11:24 HKT
T-shirts depicting Russia's President Vladimir Putin (top, C), US President Donald Trump (bottom, C) and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (bottom, 2nd R) are seen at a shop in an underground commercial district in Shanghai on May 18, 2026. (Photo by Jade GAO / AFP)
Xi hosts Putin in Beijing days after Trump: what to know
CHINA
19-05-2026 18:17 HKT
China's President Xi Jinping (R) and US President Donald Trump (C) visit the Temple of Heaven in Beijing on May 14, 2026. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Pool via REUTERS
China, US should work together to promote AI development, governance: Beijing
CHINA
19-05-2026 17:06 HKT
Coco Lee estate executor sues psychiatrist, paramedics over alleged negligence
ENTERTAINMENT
25-06-2026 14:52 HKT
Swedish court moves to strip HK parents of 'Save Lily' custody
NEWS
25-06-2026 06:10 HKT
Cross-border welfare payments will go straight into retirees’ mainland accounts from July: John Lee
NEWS
24-06-2026 13:34 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.