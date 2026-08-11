Beijing braces for one-third of its annual rainfall over next 24 hours

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China's Xi meets North Korea's premier in Beijing, state media reports
10-07-2026 16:57 HKT
China says Japan-India cooperation 'should not target' Beijing
03-07-2026 16:46 HKT
Beijing identifies pilot killed in crash into city's tallest building
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Pilot killed when small plane crashed into Beijing skyscraper: authorities
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Plane appears to crash into Beijing's tallest building
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Beijing calls UK jailing of Chinese-Britons for spying 'a farce'
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Beijing's investment clampdown clouds outlook for Hong Kong banks, insurers
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Andy Lau awarded honorary doctorate by HKBU
15 hours ago