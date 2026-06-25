USGS reports second quake of 7.5 magnitude in same area of Venezuela

Two earthquakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 struck Venezuela on Wednesday evening, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"This earthquake was the second event in a doublet. This magnitude 7.5 mainshock was preceded by 39 seconds by a 7.2 foreshock," USGS said, updating an earlier assessment of the latter's magnitude.

The temblors -- which caused buildings in Caracas to collapse and were felt in neighboring Colombia -- hit within a minute in locations about 45 kilometers apart and at different depths, USGS data showed.

AFP