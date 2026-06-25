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WORLD

USGS reports second quake of 7.5 magnitude in same area of Venezuela

WORLD
7 mins ago
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Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Two earthquakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 struck Venezuela on Wednesday evening, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

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"This earthquake was the second event in a doublet. This magnitude 7.5 mainshock was preceded by 39 seconds by a 7.2 foreshock," USGS said, updating an earlier assessment of the latter's magnitude.

The temblors -- which caused buildings in Caracas to collapse and were felt in neighboring Colombia -- hit within a minute in locations about 45 kilometers apart and at different depths, USGS data showed.

AFP

earthquakesVenezuela

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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