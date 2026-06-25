USGS reports second quake of 7.5 magnitude in same area of Venezuela

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Venezuela to move just-freed opposition politician to house arrest
09-02-2026 16:01 HKT
What's changed in Venezuela a month after Maduro's ouster
03-02-2026 20:02 HKT
Trump says he welcomes Chinese investment in Venezuelan oil
01-02-2026 15:16 HKT
Trump says India will buy oil from Venezuela, not Iran
01-02-2026 12:36 HKT
US intelligence raises doubts about Venezuela leader's cooperation
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How much does Venezuela owe China, and why is oil involved?
23-01-2026 14:52 HKT
Eric Tsang and his daughter pocket 8pc profit on The Cliveden home sale
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Human skull found hanging from tree on Round Island near Chung Hom Kok
24-06-2026 01:50 HKT