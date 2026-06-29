logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

China to send $14.7 mn in aid to Venezuela for quake relief

CHINA
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
This aerial view shows destroyed buildings in Caraballeda, La Guaira state, Venezuela, on June 28, 2026, following earthquakes. (AFP)
This aerial view shows destroyed buildings in Caraballeda, La Guaira state, Venezuela, on June 28, 2026, following earthquakes. (AFP)

China will send 100 million yuan (US$14.7 million) in disaster relief aid to Venezuela after two powerful earthquakes killed more than 1,450 people, Beijing's foreign ministry said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Chinese government will provide Venezuela with "emergency free relief supplies... to support earthquake relief and post-disaster reconstruction", foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a news conference.

The supplies will be delivered "as soon as possible", while Beijing also provides Caracas with satellite images of affected areas to assist in rescue efforts, Guo said.

"China stands ready to provide further support for Venezuela as the situation evolves," he said.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping sent a message of condolences to Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez on Friday, saying that China would provide disaster relief and reconstruction assistance.

Eight Chinese nationals have been confirmed dead following the quakes, while one remains missing, Chinese state media reported on Monday.

(AFP)

VenezuelaChinaquakerelief

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
New cars, among them new China-built electric vehicles of the company BYD, are seen parked in the port of Zeebrugge, Belgium, October 24, 2024. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Chinese EV battery makers pledge to pay suppliers more quickly
FINANCE
2 hours ago
The Tencent headquarters in Shenzhen's Nanshan district in September 2022. Photo by REUTERS
China's CXMT wins 20 billion yuan memory supply deal with Tencent, sources say
INNOVATION
3 hours ago
The Beijing Administration for Industry and Commerce Juhaidian Branch orchestrates the consultative dialogue on involution competition within the platform economy. BEIJING ADMINISTRATION FOR INDUSTRY AND COMMERCE JUHAIDIAN BRANCH
China pushes for rectifying involution competition in platform economy
FINANCE
3 hours ago
China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao (L) European Union Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic (R) (AFP)
EU, China trade tensions loom over minister visit
CHINA
6 hours ago
Neighbours accompany a woman who reacts after finding out a family member had died under the rubble of a building destroyed by deadly earthquakes that struck the country, in La Guaira, Venezuela, June 28 (AFP)
Venezuela's largest refinery shutdown after power outage, sources say
WORLD
6 hours ago
Alexander Lukashenko meets with Xi Jinping in 2025. (AFP/File)
China's Xi meets Belarus leader Lukashenko in Beijing
CHINA
7 hours ago
Printed Chinese and Japanese flags are seen in this illustration, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
China places 20 Japanese entities on export control list for dual-use items
FINANCE
8 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Venezuela quake death toll reaches 1,450 as rescue work goes on
WORLD
12 hours ago
Xia Haijun
China Evergrande former CEO asks court to lift spending cap to over $330,000 per month
FINANCE
28-06-2026 17:21 HKT
Rescuers search for possible victims at a collapsed building following twin earthquakes, in Caraballeda, La Guaira State, some 40 km northeast of Caracas, on June 27, 2026. (AFP)
Venezuela quakes kill 1,400 as time running out to find survivors
WORLD
28-06-2026 11:16 HKT
Heavy rain expected to hit HK in next few hours, Observatory warns
NEWS
15 hours ago
A man sits outside a Harvey Nichols store in Manchester, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Manchester, Britain, May 26, 2020. REUTERS
Hong Kong retail billionaire in talks to sell Harvey Nichols, FT reports
FINANCE
28-06-2026 19:02 HKT
Joao Moreira and Caspar Fownes celebrate Verbier's win on Saturday at Sha Tin. Fownes wants the HKJC to grant Moreira a full-time license. Sing Tao
Fownes eyes fifth title, throws weight behind full-time Moreira move
HONG KONG RACING
28-06-2026 08:32 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.