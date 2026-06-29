China to send $14.7 mn in aid to Venezuela for quake relief

China will send 100 million yuan (US$14.7 million) in disaster relief aid to Venezuela after two powerful earthquakes killed more than 1,450 people, Beijing's foreign ministry said on Monday.

The Chinese government will provide Venezuela with "emergency free relief supplies... to support earthquake relief and post-disaster reconstruction", foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a news conference.

The supplies will be delivered "as soon as possible", while Beijing also provides Caracas with satellite images of affected areas to assist in rescue efforts, Guo said.

"China stands ready to provide further support for Venezuela as the situation evolves," he said.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping sent a message of condolences to Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez on Friday, saying that China would provide disaster relief and reconstruction assistance.

Eight Chinese nationals have been confirmed dead following the quakes, while one remains missing, Chinese state media reported on Monday.

(AFP)