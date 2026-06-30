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WORLD

Survivors decry slow aid after deadly Venezuela quakes

WORLD
2 hours ago
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Members of the 7th Civil Security Training and Intervention Regiment exchange information with Brazilian rescue workers next to a damaged building in Catia La Mar, La Guaira state, Venezuela, on Jun 29, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Miguel Medina)
Members of the 7th Civil Security Training and Intervention Regiment exchange information with Brazilian rescue workers next to a damaged building in Catia La Mar, La Guaira state, Venezuela, on Jun 29, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Miguel Medina)

Frustration rose across Venezuela over a lack of government help in areas struck by deadly twin earthquakes five days ago, with miracle rescues increasingly rare and the death toll hitting more than 1,700 on Monday.

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Among the casualties are believed to be as many as 140 people deported from the United States, including children, who were staying at a hotel that was toppled by Wednesday's back-to-back 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude quakes.

On the fifth day of rescue efforts, the government tally showed nearly 200 buildings completely flattened and several hundred severely damaged. The rising toll of casualties - including 5,000 injured - was likely exacerbated by decades of neglect, poor building code enforcement and shoddy licensing practices under past leaders Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro, experts said.

In El Junquito, a small mountainous region about 33 km (20 miles) west of Caracas where Venezuelans often vacation on weekends, residents say they have seen few public officials, while farmers and other residents have been providing basic supplies to the community.

"We are waiting for answers, for debris to be cleaned up, for inspections," said Keily Ibarra, a 33-year-old manicurist leading citizen complaints to authorities. She called on the government to do "what needs to be done."

El Junquito's commercial center was largely destroyed by the quakes, with collapsed buildings visible during a Reuters visit. Several residents with nowhere else to go have set up tents in an open field, despite the risk posed by damaged and collapsed buildings nearby.

"We don't know where we are going to be located or how long we are going to be here," said Tony Abreu, the owner of a local candy store who has been living in a tent since the quakes because his home and business are not safe.

Signaling rising tensions surrounding the politics of the recovery effort, opposition leader Maria Corina Machado said the Venezuelan government had blocked her entry from Panama but resolved to find a way back to help the victims.

Machado had been seen as a credible opponent to Maduro, but the Trump administration's ouster of Maduro in January led to his vice president Delcy Rodriguez taking power, with Washington's backing. Trump's administration has asked Machado to put her return on hold.

"At this moment, I am willing to do whatever it takes, speak to whoever I need to speak to, in order to coordinate and serve our people," Machado said in a video on X.

RISING DEATH TOLL

The international community has rallied to help Venezuela deal with the disaster, with most help focused in La Guaira, the hardest-hit state.

Authorities said the oil-rich South American country has received support from 30 nations, including 1,000 metric tons of supplies, more than 3,600 rescue and support workers as well as 118 search-and-rescue canines.

It is unclear how many people are still trapped. Websites where citizens register missing loved ones show about 45,000 people unaccounted for.

Jorge Rodriguez, the acting president's brother and president of the National Assembly, on Monday put the number of confirmed dead at 1,719, with 5,034 injured and 15,866 left homeless.

Power outages on Monday have prevented a refinery, a petrochemical complex and other industrial plants in the country's central region from restarting, industry sources said.

Despite those issues, state-run oil company PDVSA was not expecting any domestic fuel shortages as output from refineries in the country's eastern and western regions is capable of meeting demand, even after increased usage by the rescue teams, they said.

Oil output and exports remained normal, the sources said.

SEARCH FOR SURVIVORS AMID AFTERSHOCKS

Among the seeming miracles was the rescue of 21-year-old Aaron Levi from a collapsed building in the disaster-stricken state of La Guaira, pulled out after 106 hours trapped under the rubble through a rescue operation that lasted 43 hours, according to Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodriguez.

After announcing the updated death toll, Assembly President Rodriguez said 15 shelters had been set up in La Guaira as well as 50 provisional camps to help people affected by the quakes.

He applauded Venezuelans for their calm and strength, blaming any anger against the government on misinformation.

"Do not pay attention to rumors, do not let yourselves be led by manipulation strategies on social networks or by media manipulation that seek nothing but to increase unrest and anxiety," Rodriguez said. "Official information is the only one that truly has the truth to share with you."

A senior U.S. administration official said three U.S. citizens are known to have died and 12 are missing since the earthquakes, and that a State Department task force has fielded more than 300 inquiries from Americans seeking advice. A second official said they estimate there are approximately 5,000 U.S. citizens in Venezuela.

Reuters

Survivorsslow aidVenezuelaquakes

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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