logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

US, Iran begin talks as Lebanon conflict threatens deal

WORLD
26 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
US Vice President JD Vance (L) speaks next to Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (C) and Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani prior to a quadrilateral meeting between the United States, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar at the Burgenstock luxury hotel complex overlooking Lake Lucerne, Switzerland, on June 21 (AFP)
US Vice President JD Vance (L) speaks next to Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (C) and Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani prior to a quadrilateral meeting between the United States, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar at the Burgenstock luxury hotel complex overlooking Lake Lucerne, Switzerland, on June 21 (AFP)

The United States and Iran were holding talks in Switzerland on Sunday after signing a preliminary agreement to end their war, with the conflict in Lebanon threatening to derail the deal.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The negotiations to end a war that sowed chaos across the Middle East and rattled the global economy are meant to trigger a 60-day period to settle broader issues that have dogged US-Iranian relations for decades, from Iran's nuclear programme to crippling sanctions.

American and Iranian representatives gathered alongside delegations from mediators Pakistan and Qatar at the luxury Swiss resort of Burgenstock perched high above Lake Lucerne, with Doha confirming in the afternoon that the four-way talks had begun.

Yet the talks to end the months-long conflict are taking place against the backdrop of Iran closing the strategic Strait of Hormuz again in response to Israel's attacks on Lebanon, where its war with Hezbollah has flared despite a new ceasefire.

"It is not possible to enter the negotiation phase for a final agreement," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei wrote on X, unless there was an end to the war in Lebanon.

Washington and Tehran's memorandum of understanding signed earlier in June extended the truce in the war that began in late February with US-Israeli strikes on Iran. It included a provision to end fighting in Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah.

But there have been repeated clashes in Lebanon since, which prompted Iran to say it would again shutter the crucial oil and gas trade route, having opened it as part of the deal.

By Sunday afternoon, however, there had been no reports of Israeli strikes or continued fighting in Lebanon since the day before.

Israel insisted on Sunday, though, that its troops would stay inside what it calls a "security zone" in southern Lebanon and respond to any threats, despite the US-Iran deal.

- Nuclear sticking points -

Lebanon aside, there has been no indication that Iran's support for armed groups across the region, which has long drawn the ire of the US and Israel, will be addressed in the negotiations.

"I think we're going to hopefully make progress on the nuclear issue, make progress on the Lebanon ceasefire issue. Those are the two big things that I think we're to be focused on," US Vice President JD Vance told reporters before departing from Joint Base Andrews, saying he could only join the talks "for a day or two".

There remained scepticism from Tehran, however, with Mohsen Rezaei, a military adviser to supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, posting on X that "the enemy has shown itself to be a promise-breaker".

Speaking on Sunday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran would not relinquish its right to enrich uranium, though he repeated Iran's denial that it wants nuclear weapons.

"We can also state in writing that we have no intention of building a bomb," he said on the presidential website.

Baqaei, meanwhile, said the unfreezing of Iranian assets and "issuing the necessary licences for the sale of Iranian oil will also be on the agenda".

US negotiators Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff were already in Switzerland handling "some of the technical elements" and had reported that "things are going well", Vance told Fox News on Saturday.

Sunday began with US and Iranian envoys meeting separately with mediators. The office of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif released footage of him and army chief Asim Munir greeting Vance with a hug.

- Lebanon fighting  -

The latest fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, sparked by the Tehran-backed militant group attacking Israel in support of Iran in the wider war, has repeatedly threatened to derail peace efforts.

On Friday, planned US-Iranian talks were postponed after Israel launched deadly strikes in Lebanon following the deaths of four of its soldiers in combat there.

Washington announced a renewed ceasefire in the country later the same day, but Israeli troops again clashed with Hezbollah fighters the following day, trading accusations of violating the truce.

Citing a US "breach of contract" and "the Zionist regime's continuous and relentless violation of the ceasefire in southern Lebanon", Iran's central military command said "the Strait of Hormuz will be closed to vessel traffic".

US Central Command said after Iran's announcement that safe passage there had "remained intact".

On Saturday, the Israeli military said a soldier was killed in combat, the fifth such fatality since the US-Iran deal was reached.

Hezbollah accused Israel of carrying out "under the cover of the ceasefire... an infiltration attempt towards the Ali Taher hills" in southern Lebanon.

Lebanese state media reported Israeli air raids on around 20 locations, with authorities counting more than 30 dead.

The overall death toll from the fighting in Lebanon has now surpassed 4,000, the health ministry said.

(AFP)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
U.S. President Donald Trump, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni attend a family photo session during the G7 summit, in Evian-les-Bains, France, June 16 (Reuters)
Italy's Meloni says Trump 'totally invented' story that she begged him for photo
WORLD
4 hours ago
Iran's head coach Amir Ghalenoei speaks to his players during an MD-1 training session at Carson Sports Park in Carson, on June 20, 2026 (AFP)
Iran World Cup travel restrictions to be eased, says coach
WORLD
10 hours ago
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks to the members of the media on the sidelines of the G7 summit, in Thonon-les-Bains, France, June 17, 2026. (Reuters)
Report says UK PM Starmer ready to quit, but source says he is still focused on the job
WORLD
10 hours ago
Black smoke rises from a warehouse fire in Boyle Heights as seen from downtown Los Angeles on June 17, 2026. (AFP)
Los Angeles under state of emergency due to warehouse fire
WORLD
10 hours ago
Vessels are anchored in the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, June 19, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer
US forces monitoring Strait of Hormuz to ensure it stays open
WORLD
20 hours ago
Vessels are anchored in the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, June 19, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer
Iran negotiators head for Switzerland but Lebanon fighting continues
WORLD
20 hours ago
Photo by JALAA MAREY / AFP The sign reading "Ramat Trump / Trump Heights" is displayed at the entrance of Ramat Trump Moshav in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights on June 19, 2026.
In 'Trump Heights', Israelis not abandoned US president despite Iran deal
WORLD
20-06-2026 18:44 HKT
Workers using a water pump removes algae from the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool following the completion of recent renovations in Washington, DC, on June 18, 2026. (Photo by Oliver Contreras / AFP)
Peeling paint adds to woes of Trump's pool project
WORLD
20-06-2026 17:41 HKT
Photo by MARCO ANTONIO MARTINEZ / AFP Mexican archaeologist Mireya Moreno extracts artifacts at an archaeological site in Coatepec, Veracruz, Mexico, on June 18, 2026.
Archaeologists discover 'never before seen' pre-Hispanic ruins in Mexico
WORLD
20-06-2026 16:35 HKT
Photo by ADNAN BECI / AFP. Protestors hold placards and Albanian national flags as they gather in front of Albania's Prime Minister's Office during a demonstration against a luxury resort development near a protected natural area, in Tirana on June 19, 2026.
Albanians protest against Trump-linked resort for 20th consecutive day
WORLD
20-06-2026 15:27 HKT
A tale of two cities: Mainland netizen sparks debate over stark lifestyle contrasts in Hong Kong
NEWS
20-06-2026 17:20 HKT
Hospital issues reminder after nurses' playful pantry photo circulates online
SOCIAL BUZZ
10 hours ago
Families celebrate Father’s Day with gratitude despite plunging restaurant bookings
NEWS
8 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.