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WORLD

Albanians protest against Trump-linked resort for 20th consecutive day

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Photo by ADNAN BECI / AFP. Protestors hold placards and Albanian national flags as they gather in front of Albania's Prime Minister's Office during a demonstration against a luxury resort development near a protected natural area, in Tirana on June 19, 2026.
Photo by ADNAN BECI / AFP. Protestors hold placards and Albanian national flags as they gather in front of Albania's Prime Minister's Office during a demonstration against a luxury resort development near a protected natural area, in Tirana on June 19, 2026.

Thousands of Albanians gathered on Friday in Tirana for a 20th consecutive day of protests against a resort development linked to US President Donald Trump's family.

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Since late May, protesters have gathered every evening to oppose the construction of a luxury hotel, linked to Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, planned in a nature reserve on the Balkan nation's coast.

Opposition to the development has become a flash point for frustrations over perceived corruption, with demands now including the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

While marching through the streets of the capital protesters waved Albanian flags chanting "Cancel the project", "Rama Go", "Rama non grata", "Albania is not for sale".

Pink flamingos on banners, the symbol of the movement, circled among the crowd.

For Denisa Kasa, an environmental activist, the protests have already brought "some results", above all a moratorium demanded by the European Parliament.

"A moratorium in this case would entail that all new buildings and constructions in the protected areas stop, while in the meantime no new permissions for developments are given," Kasa told AFP.

"We are here to raise our voice against this project but also on the current law on protected areas that opens the door for other projects in other areas, which are protected areas", biologist Xhemal Xheri said to AFP.

Ahead of Friday's rally, police said 27 people had been accused of "directing" protesters across roads and away from pre-approved routes during a march in the capital overnight.

They were accused of "actions that undermine public order and safety", police said.

It followed a similar police action earlier this week, when 35 people were charged for allegedly blocking a highway during protests.

The wave of demonstrations was sparked after barbed-wire fencing and bulldozers appeared on a quiet beach in the coastal area of Zvernec -- about 100 kilometres (60 miles) southwest of the capital Tirana.

Clashes between local protesters and private security at the proposed hotel site sparked outrage and drew large crowds to marches within days.

The Kushner-backed resort, along with another development on nearby Sazan Island, are both planned near a key breeding site for migratory birds -- including hundreds of flamingos.

AFP

AlbaniansprotestTrumpresort20th consecutive day

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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