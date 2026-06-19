US forces monitoring Strait of Hormuz to ensure it stays open

The U.S. military on Saturday denied Iran's ​claims that it had closed ‌the Strait of Hormuz, saying the critical waterway remained open ​and that U.S. forces ​were monitoring the situation to ensure ⁠that continued.

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"Iran does not ​control the Strait of Hormuz," ​U.S. Central Command spokesperson Navy Captain Tim Hawkins told Reuters. "Traffic continues to ​flow, and U.S. forces ​are monitoring the situation to ensure ‌this ⁠remains the case."

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps declared the Strait of Hormuz shut earlier ​on Saturday ​and ⁠warned ships not to approach the waterway, casting ​new doubt on the ​future ⁠of a ceasefire agreement between the U.S. and Iran ⁠meant ​to pave the ​way for in-depth peace talks.

(Reuters)