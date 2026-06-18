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Google Gemini co-lead Noam Shazeer to join IPO-bound OpenAI

WORLD
1 hour ago
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The OpenAI logo in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
The OpenAI logo in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Noam Shazeer, a vice president of engineering at Google GOOGL.O and co-lead of its Gemini artificial intelligence models, said on Wednesday that he will leave the company to join IPO-bound ChatGPT maker OpenAI.

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  • Shazeer's move comes as leading AI firms compete for talent while racing to develop advanced models.
  • The surprise departure comes less than two years after Google reportedly paid $2.7 billion to bring Shazeer, the former head of startup Character.AI, back to the company along with a team of his researchers.
  • The timing of Shazeer's departure from Google was not immediately clear.
  • In 2024, Google appointed Shazeer to co-lead the development of its Gemini AI model, and he has been credited as key figure behind Gemini's ability to close the gap on OpenAI's ChatGPT.
  • "I'm incredibly proud of the amazing team at Google and everything we've built together," Shazeer said on X, adding that he was "excited" to join OpenAI.
  • "We are grateful for Noam's meaningful contributions to Google over the years," Google said in a statement to Reuters.
  • Shazeer joined Google in 2000 and was a co-author of a seminal 2017 research paper that catalyzed the AI boom.

Reuters

GoogleGeminico-leadNoam ShazeerIPOOpenAI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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