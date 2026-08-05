logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Adtek seeks up to 2 billion yuan in pre-IPO funding ahead of HK listing, Bloomberg reports

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Effie Zhang

logo
logo
logo
ADTEK's factory in the Shenzhen-Shantou Special Cooperation Zone. ADTEK website
ADTEK's factory in the Shenzhen-Shantou Special Cooperation Zone. ADTEK website

Fiber optic connectivity manufacturer Shenzhen ADTEK Technology has launched a pre-initial public offering (pre-IPO) funding round to raise up to 2 billion yuan (HK$2.32 billion) ahead of its planned Hong Kong listing, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The financing has drawn participation from prominent investors, including Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek, Morgan Stanley's private equity arm, and Asian investment firm CPE, according to Bloomberg.

Adtek filed its listing application with the local bourse in May, reportedly aiming to raise US$500 million at a valuation between US$3 billion (HK$23.4 billion) and US$4 billion.

According to its preliminary prospectus, the initial public offering proceeds will be allocated toward expanding production capacity, upgrading research and development centers, and acquiring talent.

The firm posted robust financial growth last year, with net profit surging 1.33 times year-on-year to 624 million yuan and revenue jumping 1.37 times to 2.1 billion yuan.

Founded in 2007, Adtek specializes in delivering fiber optic connectivity products and solutions, which are widely used by leading cloud service providers, global technology giants, and telecommunication operators. 

The company's core business involves the research and development, manufacturing and sales of fiber optic assemblies, micro-optical assemblies and fiber optic connectivity infrastructure products for AI data center applications.

ADTEKIPOFiber optic

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Evoken's AI design agent Lovart.
Chinese AI agent firm Evoken eyes HK IPO: Bloomberg
FINANCE
55 mins ago
The logo of Chinese company Moonshot AI is displayed alongside its Kimi app on a mobile phone, in this illustration picture taken July 24, 2026. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
Moonshot AI opens pre-IPO funding round for US$50b valuation
INNOVATION
1 hour ago
Unitree Robotics humanoid robots sit before a kickboxing match in Beijing, China August 16, 2025./REUTERS/Florence Lo
Chinese robot maker Unitree seen worth over 50 billion yuan after IPO, Citic says
FINANCE
22 hours ago
AI² ROBOTICS
AI² Robotics prepares for Hong Kong IPO as valuation tops 20 bln yuan post-funding
INNOVATION
04-08-2026 16:57 HKT
Alibaba, Baidu-backed 3D modeling startup Vast plans Hong Kong IPO, Bloomberg reports
FINANCE
04-08-2026 16:26 HKT
Shein seeks US$30-US$40 billion valuation for August Hong Kong IPO, sources say
FINANCE
04-08-2026 14:27 HKT
A battery anode, produced with battery paste and copper foil, is pictured in a Volkswagen pilot line for battery cell production in Salzgitter, Germany, May 18, 2022. REUTERS
Chinese copper foil giant Londian Wason eyes US$1.7 billion valuation in US IPO
FINANCE
03-08-2026 22:56 HKT
The app icon of Chinese company Moonshot AI's Kimi is displayed alongside the app on a mobile phone, in this illustration picture taken July 24, 2026. REUTERS
Moonshot AI denies plans to file Hong Kong IPO in August
FINANCE
03-08-2026 16:31 HKT
A customer holds shopping bags with a Shein logo in the first physical space of online fast-fashion retailer Shein on the day of its opening inside the Le BHV Marais department store, the Bazar de l'Hotel de Ville, in Paris, France, November 5, 2025. REUTERS
Shein weighs cost reset for late-stage investors ahead of Hong Kong IPO, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
03-08-2026 15:01 HKT
NASN Intelligent Tech (Zhejiang) begins its Hong Kong IPO bookbuilding, raising $643.9 mln
FINANCE
30-07-2026 17:47 HKT
Four former CHANEL staff jailed for 4 to 7 years for stealing over 700 luxury items set for destruction
NEWS
03-08-2026 15:06 HKT
(File photo)
Tropical Cyclone Dolphin to swap rain for 34 degrees sweat this weekend
NEWS
04-08-2026 14:41 HKT
File Photo
Total ban on foreign domestic helper loans urged as debt spirals amid new regulations
NEWS
04-08-2026 15:47 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.