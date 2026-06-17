logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Russia granted over 1,100 'anti-woke' visas to foreigners in 2025

WORLD
40 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
People walk across Red Square near St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower in central Moscow, Russia September 21, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo
People walk across Red Square near St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower in central Moscow, Russia September 21, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

Over 1,100 foreign citizens received Russian visas in 2025 for their declared commitment to "traditional values", state media reported Wednesday, a track opened as Moscow hardens its anti-liberal narrative amid the war in Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Russian President Vladimir Putin has for years denounced anything that goes against what he calls "traditional family values" as un-Russian -- including everything from LGBTQ rights to mixed-gender bathrooms -- portraying them as a sign of the moral decadence of the West.

In 2024, he signed a decree offering "humanitarian support" and visas to foreigners from a list of countries that "impose destructive neoliberal ideological policies contrary to traditional Russian spiritual and moral values".

Citizens from those countries -- mainly from Europe, but also the United States, Japan, South Korea or New Zealand -- are eligible to apply for residency in Russia under the scheme.

Last year, 1,112 people were granted entry visas through the initiative, Alexey Klimov, director of the Consular Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told state agency RIA Novosti.

German and French nationals topped the list of recipients with 168 and 140, respectively.

US citizens ranked third, according to Klimov, with 105 visas received.

Citizens of Italy, Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, as well as Australia were also on the list.

The initiative has been dubbed Russia's "anti-woke" visas by Western media outlets.

The official did not say how many of those who applied were still living in Russia.

Earlier this month Putin hailed the programme.

"In a number of countries, unfortunately, they are attempting to abolish traditional family values," he said while awarding state accolades for protecting so-called family values.

"And we will support those who, faced with such pressure, come to live, work, and raise their children in Russia. Welcome", he said.

Since launching its Ukraine offensive in 2022, which has turned into Europe's bloodiest conflict since World War II, Moscow has accelerated its drive against what it describes as "harmful ideologies" promoted by the West.

It completely outlawed what it calls "LGBT propaganda" among adults in 2022, and in 2023 banned people from legally or medically changing their gender in a move condemned by rights groups.

AFP

Russiaanti-wokevisasforeigners2025

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Britain's Defence Secretary John Healey (Reuters/File)
British forces intercept Russian shadow fleet oil tanker attempting to cross English Channel
WORLD
14-06-2026 15:00 HKT
A drone view shows refugee tents in the country side of Idlib, Syria, January 3, 2026. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano/File Photo
UNHCR says fewer people displaced worldwide in 2025 but long-term refugee crisis persists
WORLD
11-06-2026 11:31 HKT
Photo by - / AFP Iranian children play football among residential buildings in Tehran on May 7, 2026.
US confirms Iranian footballers granted visas for World Cup
WORLD
06-06-2026 13:05 HKT
Photo by STR / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP This picture taken on September 4, 2025 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 5, 2025 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.
Russia, US and nuclear: What to expect from Xi-Kim summit
CHINA
05-06-2026 19:05 HKT
The United Nations logo adorns a window at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 18, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Israel, Russia added to UN blacklist on sexual violence in conflicts
WORLD
29-05-2026 11:03 HKT
Jeenah Moon/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
'Next time I'll stab you': Russia sees spate of wartime school attacks
WORLD
26-05-2026 12:36 HKT
Russian director and screenwriter Andrey Zvyagintsev attends a press conference for the film "Minotaure" (Minotaur) at the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France on May 20, 2026. (Photo by Anna KURTH / AFP)
Russian war drama among favourites for Cannes top prize
WORLD
23-05-2026 18:01 HKT
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 20, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool
Russia, China to unveil cable car over the Amur river, TASS says
CHINA
21-05-2026 12:41 HKT
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping attend a signing ceremony following their talks in Beijing on May 20, 2026. (Photo by Alexander KAZAKOV / POOL / AFP)
The lopsided China-Russia relationship as Xi hosts Putin
CHINA
20-05-2026 21:24 HKT
Russian President Vladimir Putin walks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 20, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool
Russia and China say the world is in danger of a return to the 'law of the jungle'
CHINA
20-05-2026 18:34 HKT
logo
(Video) 2 passengers thrown from taxi and killed in Tsing Sha Highway crash
NEWS
18 hours ago
Firefighter who saved life last week dies with wife in Tsing Sha Highway car accident
NEWS
6 hours ago
How Lionel Messi defies age: The extreme discipline behind the 38-year-old legend's longevity
WELLNESS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.