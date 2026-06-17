Russia granted over 1,100 'anti-woke' visas to foreigners in 2025

Over 1,100 foreign citizens received Russian visas in 2025 for their declared commitment to "traditional values", state media reported Wednesday, a track opened as Moscow hardens its anti-liberal narrative amid the war in Ukraine.

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Russian President Vladimir Putin has for years denounced anything that goes against what he calls "traditional family values" as un-Russian -- including everything from LGBTQ rights to mixed-gender bathrooms -- portraying them as a sign of the moral decadence of the West.

In 2024, he signed a decree offering "humanitarian support" and visas to foreigners from a list of countries that "impose destructive neoliberal ideological policies contrary to traditional Russian spiritual and moral values".

Citizens from those countries -- mainly from Europe, but also the United States, Japan, South Korea or New Zealand -- are eligible to apply for residency in Russia under the scheme.

Last year, 1,112 people were granted entry visas through the initiative, Alexey Klimov, director of the Consular Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told state agency RIA Novosti.

German and French nationals topped the list of recipients with 168 and 140, respectively.

US citizens ranked third, according to Klimov, with 105 visas received.

Citizens of Italy, Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, as well as Australia were also on the list.

The initiative has been dubbed Russia's "anti-woke" visas by Western media outlets.

The official did not say how many of those who applied were still living in Russia.

Earlier this month Putin hailed the programme.

"In a number of countries, unfortunately, they are attempting to abolish traditional family values," he said while awarding state accolades for protecting so-called family values.

"And we will support those who, faced with such pressure, come to live, work, and raise their children in Russia. Welcome", he said.

Since launching its Ukraine offensive in 2022, which has turned into Europe's bloodiest conflict since World War II, Moscow has accelerated its drive against what it describes as "harmful ideologies" promoted by the West.

It completely outlawed what it calls "LGBT propaganda" among adults in 2022, and in 2023 banned people from legally or medically changing their gender in a move condemned by rights groups.

AFP