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WORLD

Trump turns 80 with cage fight at the White House

WORLD
12 mins ago
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The structure, known as "The Claw," for the upcoming UFC fight that US President Donald Trump will host as part of the 250th anniversary of the United States is seen on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 12, 2026. (AFP)
The structure, known as "The Claw," for the upcoming UFC fight that US President Donald Trump will host as part of the 250th anniversary of the United States is seen on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 12, 2026. (AFP)

Donald Trump celebrates his 80th birthday in typically forceful style on Sunday, as the oldest US president ever to take office holds a bloody cage match on the White House lawn.

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The unprecedented "UFC Freedom 250" event will see 14 Ultimate Fighting Championship stars beat each other to a pulp in a giant arena called The Claw.

Costing $60 million, it's linked to this year's festivities for the 250th anniversary of US independence -- but it also happens to fall on the day that Trump enters his ninth decade.

Critics have derided the violent extravaganza in America's most famous backyard, saying it is in poor taste during a war with Iran that has sent prices soaring for ordinary people.

Trump may clinch a long-sought peace deal with Iran on his big day, although Tehran has cast doubt on that timing.

The billionaire president -- who has deep ties with a sport whose young male fans reflect his own political base -- defended the UFC event as a unique spectacle.

"This is going to be an event you're really gonna like," Trump said as he hosted some of the muscle-bound, bare-knuckle fighters in the Oval Office in May.

The White House says the UFC is bearing the entire cost.

UFC chief content officer Craig Borsari denied blending sport with politics.

"The way we look at this is we have an unbelievable, incredibly unique opportunity to celebrate this country and our athletes," Borsari told a news conference this week.

US military jets practice a flyover ahead of the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House in Washington, DC on June 12, 2026. (AFP)
Stunt performers do a motorcycle jump, ahead of Sunday's UFC Freedom 250 fights on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 13, 2026. (AFP)

- 'Great fighting machine' -

In a dramatic touch, some of the top fighters taking part in Sunday's event are reportedly set to emerge from the Oval Office itself before marching out to the historic South Lawn.

The fights themselves will take place in the Octagon, an eight-sided wire mesh cage, surrounded by seats for more than 4,000 spectators.

UFC combatant Michael Chandler, who is fighting on Sunday, said it was the "biggest fight event in combat sports history."

French fighter Ciryl Gane also said he was focusing on the sporting element.

"We're not in politics in any way but we have the opportunity to be exposed to the eyes of the world -- we have to take it," he told AFP earlier this month.

There will be a nod to the 250th celebrations with historical "vignettes" between bouts, Axios reported, and there will also be military bands, a US military flyover and parachute display and a 10-minute fireworks finale.

- 'Big flashy show' -

Another battle has already been won. A US judge on Friday rejected a bid by two local residents to halt the fight on the grounds that the event was corrupt.

Trump's birthday fight has already taken over much of downtown Washington.

The fighters are being weighed in outside the Lincoln Memorial, and there's space for some 125,000 people to watch the event on giant screens on the National Mall.

The macho spectacle has also distracted from questions about Trump's health as he turns 80.

Trump loves to compare his virility to Democratic predecessor Joe Biden, who was forced to drop his bid for a second term after a disastrous debate with the Republican.

But from bruised hands to a vein condition in his legs and apparent sleepiness in meetings, Trump has also had a number of issues, even though his doctor says he's in excellent health.

Trump admitted that he was "not happy about that birthday that I'm having," in a video posted by one of his officials this week. "It's not a number I like, but I'm here nevertheless."

In fact the former reality TV star will be front and center throughout the gore and glitz, as he always is.

"He's treating the presidency the way he treats his previous career, a big flashy show," Peter Loge, director of George Washington University's School of Media, told AFP.

For his last birthday, Trump oversaw an unprecedented military parade in Washington, marking the 250th anniversary of the US army.

(AFP)

Trumpbirthdaycage fightThe ClawMMA

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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