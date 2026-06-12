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Trump, allies working on plan to void his impeachments, WSJ reports

WORLD
2 hours ago
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U.S. President Donald Trump signs a proclamation for restoring American commercial fishing in the Pacific, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Daniel Heuer
U.S. President Donald Trump signs a proclamation for restoring American commercial fishing in the Pacific, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Daniel Heuer

U.S. President Donald Trump and his allies are pushing lawmakers to pass a resolution aimed at voiding his first-term impeachments, a White House official said on Thursday, confirming a report in the Wall Street Journal.

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Trump was impeached twice by the U.S. House of Representatives during his first four years in office. The first alleged an abuse of power, and he was acquitted in early 2020. The second accused him of incitement of insurrection over the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

Trump escaped an ouster from power in both cases and his anger over the impeachments helped fuel his 2024 presidential campaign in which he defeated Democrat Kamala Harris.

The Journal reported that Trump and his team want lawmakers to pass a resolution aimed at voiding the impeachments.

White House officials have strongly urged forward progress on this issue, the White House official told reporters.

The Journal said the resolution would allow Trump to claim a symbolic victory on a matter that has dogged him since his first term, but would have little legal significance since the Constitution provides no procedure for undoing an impeachment.

"It’s no surprise that sane individuals are recognizing these sham efforts and are interested in undoing those shameful actions," said White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson when asked for a comment on the story.

Reuters

Trumpalliesvoidimpeachments

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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