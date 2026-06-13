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WORLD

USA launch World Cup with Paraguay rout, Canada snatch draw

WORLD
2 hours ago
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S midfielder #07 Giovanni Reyna celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's fourth goal during the 2026 World Cup Group D football match between USA and Paraguay at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood on June 12, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
S midfielder #07 Giovanni Reyna celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's fourth goal during the 2026 World Cup Group D football match between USA and Paraguay at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood on June 12, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

The United States launched their home World Cup in emphatic fashion Friday, thrashing Paraguay 4-1 with a perfectly scripted opening performance to delight a star-studded home crowd in Los Angeles.

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Folarin Balogun scored twice while relentless US pressure led to an early Paraguay own goal from Damian Bobadilla before substitute Gio Reyna added a late fourth to cap a dream start for coach Mauricio Pochettino's side at the SoFi Stadium in Group D.

The US entered the tournament amid a swirl of uncertainty after a series of defeats and unconvincing performances in pre-World Cup friendlies.

But any doubts about their ability to progress past the first round were obliterated in a dazzling first-half display which saw them roar into a 3-0 lead to all but seal victory in the opening 45 minutes.

"Amazing result," US captain Tim Ream said. "Obviously, it's exactly the way we wanted to start the tournament. There's not a whole lot of words to describe the feeling.

"You want to start the tournament off on a good foot, scoring four goals, getting three points, it sets you up for the rest of the group stage, for sure."

Pop star Katy Perry got the party started with a rousing performance just before kick-off while Hollywood royalty including Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprio and Halle Berry were among a 70,492 crowd.

The US men rose to the occasion with a performance of flair and precision that will ignite dreams of a deep run in the tournament by the co-hosts, with group games against Australia and Turkey to come.

Wave after wave of US pressure led to Bobadilla's opening goal after just seven minutes before Balogun -- who grew up in London and represented England youth teams before pledging allegiance to the United States -- bagged his brace.

The only blemish on the US performance was the conceding of a Paraguay goal from Brazil-born Mauricio in the 73rd minute after hesitancy in the hosts' defence.

Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro admitted his team had been second best in every department.

"We knew it was going to be difficult and that if we weren't ready defensively it could be painful," Alfaro said. "They dominated tactically, technically, and physically as well."

 

- Canada grab first point -

 

In Friday's other game, co-hosts Canada earned the first World Cup point in its history when Cyle Larin grabbed a second-half equaliser in Toronto to make it 1-1 after Bosnia-Herzegovina had taken the lead with a close-range header from Jovo Lukic.

"It was special for me. I was ready to come and help the team. I thought the goals would come. I score when Canada needs me, and always have done," Larin said.

Canadian film stars Ryan Reynolds and Mike Myers were in the packed crowd to watch the first-ever World Cup match on Canadian soil.

But former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau skipped the game in favour of the USA opener in Los Angeles -- where his girlfriend Katy Perry was performing.

 

- Partey blocked by Canada -

 

Off the pitch, Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, who is facing trial in Britain on rape charges, has been denied a visa to enter Canada.

FIFA said Partey "will be unable to travel from Ghana's team base camp in Boston, USA, to Canada for their first match against Panama on Wednesday, 17 June, as his visa application has been refused by the Canadian government."

The 32-year-old will be eligible to play in Ghana's subsequent Group L games against England and Croatia, both taking place in the United States.

Trump's immigration policies have created problems for nationals from certain countries.

Somali referee Omar Artan was denied entry to the United States despite having a valid visa.

And US authorities have refused visas to some members of the Iran team's support staff as well as Senegalese and Ivory Coast fans.

Friday's games in Los Angeles and Toronto were the precursor to a packed slate of World Cup fixtures on Saturday, with eight teams in action.

Five-time world champions Brazil will launch their bid for a sixth title with a testing game against Morocco in East Rutherford in Group C while Scotland make their long-awaited return to World Cup football against Haiti.

Australia will take on Turkey in Vancouver while Qatar play Switzerland in Santa Clara, California.

The World Cup, expanded to 48 teams, will culminate in the final in New Jersey on July 19.

AFP

World CupUSAHollywood-styleopening ceremony

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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