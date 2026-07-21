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FINANCE

Horizon Robotics expects adjusted H1 net loss widening to 1.7b yuan

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Effie Zhang

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The booth of Chinese chip firm Horizon Robotics at the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. REUTERS
The booth of Chinese chip firm Horizon Robotics at the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. REUTERS

Horizon Robotics (9660) projects its adjusted net loss to expand to a maximum of 1.7 billion yuan (HK$1.84 billion) for the first six months of 2026 from 1.33 billion yuan a year earlier.

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The company expects to swing to a net profit of 3.5 billion to 4 billion yuan from a previous loss of 5.23 billion yuan and noted that the expected profits was primarily attributable to the fair value change of a convertible loan in relation to the group's stock price fluctuations.

Revenue from contracts with customers from continuing operations is forecast to grow between 24.8 percent and 34.5 percent year-on-year, reaching up to 2.08 billion yuan.

Gross profit from continuing operations is expected to rise by up to 34.3 percent to a maximum of 1.37 billion yuan, with the firm noting that its gross profit margin remained healthy and resilient.

Horizon Robotics stated that product solutions revenue increased due to a growing market share and the mass deployment of its full-scenario urban NOA solution (HSD). The firm added that licenses and services revenue also grew by licensing underlying technologies, comprising its BPU, AI foundation models, and various toolchains.

The group pointed out that this growth is underpinned by a business model similar to the Arm-and-Android approach.

Horizon Roboticsprofit

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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