logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

US denies Somali World Cup soccer referee entry because of 'security threat'

WORLD
32 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Somalis hold pictures of referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who had been expected to officiate matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup but was refused entry to the United States, during a match between Gaadiidka and Juba at Mogadishu Stadium, in Mogadishu, Somalia, June 9, 2026. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somalis hold pictures of referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who had been expected to officiate matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup but was refused entry to the United States, during a match between Gaadiidka and Juba at Mogadishu Stadium, in Mogadishu, Somalia, June 9, 2026. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

The Trump administration said on Tuesday the United States had denied Somali soccer referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan entry for the World Cup because of his links to "suspected members of terror organizations".

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The administration's strict immigration policies have been a point of concern ahead of the World Cup, with Washington imposing a sweeping travel ban last year on citizens of 12 countries, including Somalia.

Artan, Africa's referee of the year in 2025, had been set to become the first Somali to officiate at soccer's global showpiece but was turned back by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) over the weekend.

A FIFA spokesperson said Artan would not now be able to train or officiate at the tournament, which kicks off this week in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Somalia's government said it had unsuccessfully tried to negotiate with the U.S. and FIFA so that Artan could enter the country and was saddened by what had happened.

"His international achievements are a source of honour and pride for the Somali people," the sports ministry said in a statement.

Without identifying Artan, the CBP said in a statement that a Somali national arrived at Miami International Airport from Istanbul on Saturday and was deemed inadmissible due to vetting concerns.

An administration official later said CBP officials had determined that Artan was a threat to national security.

"Upon further inspection by CBP, derogatory information, including association with suspected members of terror organizations, was discovered," the official said in comments shared with reporters on condition of anonymity.

That made the traveler ineligible for admission to the United States under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), the official added.

"President Trump's administration will not allow any security threat to enter our country, full stop."

The Somali Football Federation (SFF) expressed sadness over the incident, calling Artan's appointment a milestone for the country that resulted from years of dedication, professionalism and integrity.

The SFF said it had not received an official explanation why Artan was denied entry, adding that it was working closely with FIFA and relevant authorities to understand the circumstances.

Artan had a valid visa, media said.

FIFA SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN IMMIGRATION POLICIES

A senior Somali official told Reuters that diplomatic efforts were continuing to try to get Artan into the U.S. for the tournament, but declined to provide further details.

A FIFA spokesperson said the organisation "is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr Artan's status will not be changed at present".

Speaking to Reuters at Istanbul airport on Tuesday before boarding a flight to Somalia, Artan said he was in good spirits.

"I feel very good now," he said. "And I wanted to thank FIFA for supporting me all the way and the Somali people also. So I am very grateful for FIFA and CAF (Confederation of African Football) also."

It was not clear which game or games Artan would have refereed, although such information is typically only announced two to three days in advance.

US POLICIES RAISE CONCERNS AHEAD OF WORLD CUP

CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott said on Tuesday travellers are regularly denied entry to the United States because they are not eligible for entry or pose a threat.

"I don't really care what you do for a living. The law is still the law," Scott told a Washington event hosted by the Center for Immigration Studies, which advocates less immigration.

"If you don't meet the qualifications to come into the country, we're not letting you in just because we want you to referee a game."

Reuters

USSomaliaWorld Cupsoccer refereeentry'security threat'

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Cristian Roldan #15 of the United States talks to the media during a training session ahead of the 2026 World Cup at the Great Park Sports Complex on June 09, 2026 in Irvine, California. Jamie Squire/Getty Images/AFP
US must not be 'too honest' at World Cup, says Roldan
WORLD
1 hour ago
People visit the pop-up exhibit "Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room" where 3,437 bound volumes of the "Epstein Files" are on display in Washington, DC, on June 9, 2026. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)
Bill Gates faces questioning in US Congress over Epstein ties
WORLD
1 hour ago
Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP In this photo taken on June 5, 2026, a worker packs merchandise of Lionel Messi of Argentina's national football team, which will participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026, at the All Star Partner factory in Yiwu in eastern China's Zhejiang province.
Messi plushies see roaring trade as China firms get World Cup boost
CHINA
1 hour ago
Iran's defender Ramin Rezaeian signs autographs for fans outside the Marriott Hotel before leaving for a training session in Tijuana, Mexico, on June 9, 2026, ahead of the 2026 World Cup football tournament. (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP)
Iran to travel to US day before its first World Cup match
WORLD
2 hours ago
Photo by KENT NISHIMURA / AFP US Senator John Boozman, Republican from Arkansas, Senator Katie Britt, Republican from Alabama, and Senator Susan Collins, Republican from Maine, walk toward the Senate Chamber following a meeting with Senate Republicans at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on June 4, 2026.
US Congress approves $70 bn for Trump immigration crackdown
WORLD
3 hours ago
An Iranian cleric walks next to an anti-Israeli billboard on a building in Tehran, Iran, June 9, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
US launches new strikes on Iran after helicopter downed
WORLD
4 hours ago
A cargo ship full of shipping containers is seen at the port of Oakland, California, U.S., August 4, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Record exports help narrow US trade deficit in April
FINANCE
16 hours ago
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 12, 2025. REUTERS
Wall St edges higher at open as chips extend gains, Middle East tensions ease
FINANCE
16 hours ago
A man holding a mobile phone walks past a China Unicom logo during the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai, China June 28, 2023. REUTERS
China Unicom warns planned US crackdown could disrupt global communications
FINANCE
16 hours ago
U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. discusses the findings of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) latest Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network survey, during a press conference at the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 16, 2025. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo
Cancer vaccines based on mRNA advance, despite US cuts
WORLD
16 hours ago
Bowie Wu, 94, sets Guinness World Record at star-studded concert
ENTERTAINMENT
08-06-2026 18:03 HKT
Nine days of rain ahead as temperatures dip, Observatory says
NEWS
20 hours ago
Former Miss Hong Kong Natalie Ng dies aged 51 after cancer battle
ENTERTAINMENT
09-06-2026 13:01 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.