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WORLD

US authorizes sale of $2 bn in anti-drone weapons to Kuwait

WORLD
1 hour ago
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A U.S. flag is displayed at the National Mall, as part of a memorial paying tribute to the U.S. citizens who have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), near the Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington, U.S., January 18, 2021. REUTER/Carlos Barria
A U.S. flag is displayed at the National Mall, as part of a memorial paying tribute to the U.S. citizens who have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), near the Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington, U.S., January 18, 2021. REUTER/Carlos Barria

The United States announced Friday its approval of a $1.98 billion arms sale to Kuwait, one of the Gulf countries hit by Iranian strikes during the Middle East war.

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In a statement, the US State Department said it would allow purchases of counter-drone technology from defense company Anduril, which was founded by a supporter of President Donald Trump.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a major non-NATO ally that has been an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East," the statement said.

Earlier this week, Kuwait officials "condemned Iranian aggression" when a drone strike on its international airport killed one person and injured 63 others.

Tehran denied involvement in the attack, saying it was "an error in the American Patriot systems," referring to a US anti-missile battery.

The attacks came despite the April 8 ceasefire that paused the war sparked by the February 28 US-Israeli bombing of Iran, and has largely held despite sporadic exchanges of fire.

AFP

USsale$2 bnanti-drone weaponsKuwait

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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