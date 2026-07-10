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WORLD

Can ageless Messi keep delivering for Argentina at World Cup?

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi looks at his ring in a training session at the Sporting KC Stadium in Kansas City on July 8, 2026, during the 2026 World Cup tournament. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)
Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi looks at his ring in a training session at the Sporting KC Stadium in Kansas City on July 8, 2026, during the 2026 World Cup tournament. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)

Lionel Messi has scored in every World Cup match so far, but after two gruelling knockout ties, will age finally catch up with the 39-year-old in the quarter-final against Switzerland?

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Lionel Scaloni's team sailed through the group stage but have been pushed to the limit by Cape Verde and Egypt.

They needed extra time to squeeze past the World Cup newcomers in the last 32 before winning 3-2 and then came back from the dead against Mohamed Salah's team.

The defending champions have won all five of their games, with Messi's brilliance and their unshakeable team spirit central to their progress.

Messi made up for a missed penalty against Egypt with a wonderfully composed finish as Argentina rallied from two goals down in the closing minutes.

He broke down in a rare show of emotion at the end of the pulsating 3-2 win in Atlanta, saying he was desperate for his World Cup journey to continue.

"It was a moment of pure happiness and relief," said the Inter Miami forward. "We wanted to stay in the tournament. We didn't want today to be the end, we didn't want to go home."

Messi admitted he was tired after playing 120 minutes against Cape Verde but he featured for the whole game against Egypt and remains indispensable.

Saturday's quarter-final at Arrowhead Stadium will take him back to the scene of his hat-trick in Argentina's first match of the 2026 tournament.

He has continued his scoring run, taking his tally to eight -- level with Golden Boot rival Kylian Mbappe.

And he has also become the leading scorer in World Cup history, with 21 goals across his career.

 

- Team spirit -

 

Aside from their diminutive genius, Argentina's most potent weapon is their remarkable camaraderie.

The South Americans are now unbeaten in 11 World Cup games as they seek to become the first country since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups.

"Whatever happens from here on, this team gives me the feeling that it never stops believing, even when everything is going against it," said Scaloni.

That sentiment is echoed by midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who said the side "never gives up no matter the difficulties and adversity".

There have even been dark suggestions that Argentina -- trailed everywhere by legions of blue-and-white-clad fans -- have been treated favourably at the World Cup.

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan speculated that the officiating team for the last-16 game may have been subjected to "external pressure" to favour Argentina, a suggestion quashed by FIFA referees chief Pierluigi Collina.

The South Americans face a tough test against an industrious and well-drilled Switzerland team in Kansas City.

The Swiss, led by their influential captain Granit Xhaka, are one win away from reaching their first-ever World Cup semi-final.

Murat Yakin's men eased past Algeria 2-0 in the round of 32 before holding their nerve to beat a strong Colombia team on penalties.

Attacking midfielder Johan Manzambi was outstanding during the group stage, adding thrust to a team of experienced campaigners and scoring three times.

But Manzambi missed the match against Colombia with an injury and is a doubt for the Argentina match.

Xhaka, 33, said Switzerland had waited a long time to find such a potent mix of experience and youth.

"I think this generation we have now is a special one," the Sunderland midfielder said.

"Of course, we try to pass on our experience, but above all the mentality that, even as a small nation, anything is possible at this level, in elite football," Xhaka added.

"From the coaching staff to the last player, we can all be proud of what we've achieved."

The winners of the match in Kansas City will face either Norway or England, who clash in Miami, also on Saturday.

AFP

agelessMessiArgentinaWorld Cup

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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