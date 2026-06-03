logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Woman receives text from foster parents after 17 years, learns she was never forgotten

WORLD
13 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

A 25-year-old woman who spent years wondering if she was ever truly loved as a child received an unexpected text message from her former foster parents revealing they had kept her photo on their Christmas tree and prayed for her every year, People magazine reported.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Kelsey Moore entered foster care at age eight and spent about three years in three different homes. One family stood out as "the best home," where she had discipline and love. When she had to leave, she didn't understand why and took it personally.

Years later, after welcoming her second daughter, she found herself reflecting on her childhood and questioning whether she had been loved that deeply. Then the text arrived.

"Hey Kelsey," it began. "My wife and I helped care for you back when I think you were 7 and 8. It's been years but we have a picture of you that is on our Christmas tree and each year we get it out and pray for you."

"It came right at the right time," Moore told People. "It just showed to me that I was loved, and that I am loved still. They've been thinking about me all these years."

The couple also sent her photos from her childhood, including pictures from a Disney trip she had often mentioned but had no proof of. "I tell people this all the time, and there's no proof," she said. "And then they sent me the whole file."

Inspired by her experiences, Moore and her husband now share a home with five girls, including two biological daughters, an adopted daughter and two teenagers who have found stability with their family.

"I've always wanted to be the person that I really could have used growing up," she said.

She shared the text message on TikTok, hoping other foster children would see it and "feel seen."

foster care viral story Christmas tradition

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Brazilian woman falls into manhole after thieves loosened cover, narrowly escapes death
WORLD
5 mins ago
Iran plans three-day funeral for late supreme leader
WORLD
3 hours ago
White House app auto-fills 'Greatest President Ever' in messages to Trump, sparking backlash
WORLD
6 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
At least 22 killed in heavy Russian attack on Ukrainian cities
WORLD
6 hours ago
(Photo from AFP)
Storm injures 15 in Japan, prompts evacuation calls
WORLD
11 hours ago
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump climb on walls at the U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by Congress, in Washington, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Trump's 'weaponization' fund put on hold after fierce opposition from Congress
WORLD
11 hours ago
Employees walk into a building of a private medical clinic damaged during Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 2, 2026. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukraine war live: Russia launches one of the biggest drone and missile attacks on Kyiv in months
WORLD
11 hours ago
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L) and India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar shakes hands after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on May 26, 2026. (AFP)
India, US close to signing first phase of trade deal: minister
WORLD
18 hours ago
US in talks to expand nuclear weapons deployments in Europe, FT says
WORLD
18 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
Trump tells ABC News he thinks there will be an Iran deal 'over the next week'
WORLD
02-06-2026 07:18 HKT
(file photo)
Pakistani teacher charged over nude selfies sent to Form One student
NEWS
16 hours ago
(File Photo)
Typhoon signals depend on low-pressure system’s track and speed, say HKO
NEWS
01-06-2026 20:17 HKT
Former Hong Kong weather chief beats record heatwave without air conditioning
NEWS
13 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.