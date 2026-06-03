Woman receives text from foster parents after 17 years, learns she was never forgotten

A 25-year-old woman who spent years wondering if she was ever truly loved as a child received an unexpected text message from her former foster parents revealing they had kept her photo on their Christmas tree and prayed for her every year, People magazine reported.

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Kelsey Moore entered foster care at age eight and spent about three years in three different homes. One family stood out as "the best home," where she had discipline and love. When she had to leave, she didn't understand why and took it personally.

Years later, after welcoming her second daughter, she found herself reflecting on her childhood and questioning whether she had been loved that deeply. Then the text arrived.

"Hey Kelsey," it began. "My wife and I helped care for you back when I think you were 7 and 8. It's been years but we have a picture of you that is on our Christmas tree and each year we get it out and pray for you."

"It came right at the right time," Moore told People. "It just showed to me that I was loved, and that I am loved still. They've been thinking about me all these years."

The couple also sent her photos from her childhood, including pictures from a Disney trip she had often mentioned but had no proof of. "I tell people this all the time, and there's no proof," she said. "And then they sent me the whole file."

Inspired by her experiences, Moore and her husband now share a home with five girls, including two biological daughters, an adopted daughter and two teenagers who have found stability with their family.

"I've always wanted to be the person that I really could have used growing up," she said.

She shared the text message on TikTok, hoping other foster children would see it and "feel seen."