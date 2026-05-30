logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Trump says he will soon decide on Iran deal, demands reopening of Hormuz Strait

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
People chant during a rally in Tehran, Iran, May 29, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
People chant during a rally in Tehran, Iran, May 29, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he ​would soon decide on a proposed deal to extend the ceasefire with Iran, though the two countries still appeared to differ on significant issues ‌that have been central to the conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Trump said on Friday morning that he would meet in a secure White House room to make a "final determination" on the proposal, which would extend an early-April truce for another 60 days, giving negotiators time to forge a permanent end to the war.

A White House official said the meeting in the Situation Room lasted about two hours, but ​did not address whether Trump had made a decision.

"President Trump will only make a deal that is good for America and satisfies his redlines. Iran ​can never possess a nuclear weapon," the official said.

A senior Iranian source told Reuters an agreement was close but had ⁠not yet been approved.

However, Trump also said Iran would have to end its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz and dismantle its capacity to make a nuclear weapon - ​two conditions that Tehran has not agreed to.

"Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb. The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no ​tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions," Trump said, adding that nuclear material would be "unearthed" by the U.S.

Iran's semi-official Fars news agency, citing sources, said Trump's comments were an "attempt to portray a fabricated victory."

The senior Iranian source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the potential deal does not include any nuclear-related issues, while Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on state ​TV that the management of the strait must be decided by Iran and Oman.

Fars said the strait would be reopened under Tehran's conditions after the U.S. lifts ​its blockade on Iranian ships.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the U.S. blockade would be removed slowly if it happens.

Fars said there was agreement to release $12 billion of Iran's frozen assets.

Trump ‌said no ⁠money would be exchanged "until further notice" - a possible reference to Iran's demands for toll payments in the strait, war damage reparations or a release of frozen Iranian assets.

Oil prices fell LCOc1 and stocks rose on Friday on news of the potential deal.

TRUMP UNDER PRESSURE

Trump is under pressure to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and get U.S. gasoline prices down ahead of the November congressional elections, as voters show increasing frustration over rising prices. At the same time, he faces a potential backlash from Iran hawks in ​his own party over any concessions ​to Tehran.

The war launched by the ⁠U.S. and Israel on February 28 has killed thousands of people, mainly in Iran and Lebanon, and caused global economic pain by pushing up energy prices due to Iran's effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

In his post on Truth Social, Trump ​said mines would be removed from the strait and ships trapped there may start to go home: "Say HELLO to your ​wives, husbands, parents, and ⁠families from me, your favorite President!"

Kazakhstan has signaled it is willing to take Tehran's uranium stockpile of highly enriched uranium in the event of a deal, U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi told the Financial Times.

Kazakhstan already hosts an internationally controlled bank of uranium to ensure fuel supplies for power stations in International Atomic Energy Agency member states.

Iran also ⁠wants sanctions ​lifted, U.S. forces withdrawn from the region, and for any peace deal also to end U.S. ​ally Israel's offensive in Lebanon.

Israel has displaced hundreds of thousands of people and pushed deep into Lebanon as it pursues the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia.

Lebanon says more than 3,200 have been killed by Israeli strikes, while Israel ​says 23 of its soldiers and four civilians have been killed.

(Reuters)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A picture of U.S. President Donald Trump is displayed at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on the day of his visit, in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., May 26, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo
Trump in excellent health with leg swelling, hand bruising, doctor says
WORLD
1 hour ago
A flag is seen on a building during the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland February 27, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
UN says protecting children online an 'urgent priority'
WORLD
21 hours ago
Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim speaks as he attends the ASEAN – New Zealand Commemorative Summit during the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on October 28, 2025. LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/Pool via REUTERS
Why Malaysia's Anwar is considering a snap election
WORLD
21 hours ago
Survivor recounts tragic Japan alpine blizzard that claimed partner's life
WORLD
22 hours ago
North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui meets with Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan in Pyongyang, North Korea, May 26, 2026, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korea 'not keen' on engaging with US, South: Singapore FM
WORLD
23 hours ago
Photo by JASON REDMOND / AFP Seattle Sounders banners are pictured at Seattle Stadium, temporarily renamed from Lumen Field, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Seattle, Washington, on May 27, 2026.
'Biggest circus in town' the World Cup set for betting frenzy
WORLD
29-05-2026 16:35 HKT
Wazen Ferreira, a local journalist of the Penha slum complex, points out at the place where Brazil’s police operation aimed to neutralize the local leadership of the Comando Vermelho gang last October. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Who are the CV and PCC, Brazil's most powerful crime groups?
WORLD
29-05-2026 16:35 HKT
A general view of Erin Patterson’s house in Leongatha, Australia, June 24, 2025. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Australian mushroom murderer Erin Patterson's appeal against murder conviction set for August
WORLD
29-05-2026 15:41 HKT
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio boards his plane at Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan, Armenia, May 26, 2026. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool via REUTERS
US labels two Brazilian crime groups as terrorist organizations
WORLD
29-05-2026 15:33 HKT
Two rescue workers say that they have found five of the people who were trapped in a cave alive, in Xaisomboun Province, Laos, May 27, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. Norrased Palasing/via REUTERS
Rescuers in Laos say more oxygen needed to save 7 people trapped in cave
WORLD
29-05-2026 14:52 HKT
Alain Li, President of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Hong Kong
Hong Kong a conduit for mainland, French firms
PEOPLE
26-05-2026 06:00 HKT
14-year-old arrested after blade found on Citybus seat following onboard dispute
NEWS
29-05-2026 15:52 HKT
Hiker found dead after two-day search on Lantau Island
NEWS
29-05-2026 14:25 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.