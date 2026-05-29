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WORLD

Survivor recounts tragic Japan alpine blizzard that claimed partner's life

WORLD
1 hour ago
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A 30-year-old Hong Kong mountaineer has opened up about a tragic expedition in Japan’s Northern Alps earlier this month that claimed the life of his 22-year-old companion. 

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Speaking publicly for the first time, the survivor, known as KF, admitted that a combination of physical exhaustion, underestimating the elements, and failing to set a strict retreat time trapped the pair in a ferocious blizzard at an altitude of over three thousand meters. 

Reflecting on the harrowing ordeal, KF expressed deep remorse, stating he would skip the trip entirely if he could alter the past.

Miscalculating the timeline

KF arrived from Hong Kong to join his partner, a student living in Tokyo, for an ambitious climb up the Gendarme peak.

To avoid an exceptionally treacherous standard route, they opted for an alternative ridge called Hida One. 

Knowing that severe weather was forecast for the afternoon of May 3, they planned a three-day itinerary, aiming to summit on the second day and descend before the storm hit.

However, rapid snowmelt on May 2 left them battling waist-deep snow, severely delaying their progress. 

Instead of turning back as conditions began to threaten their safety, the duo decided to push forward early the next morning in a desperate bid to reach the summit before the weather broke.

Stranded in a whiteout

By the afternoon of May 3, the storm struck exactly as predicted. Trapped on a cliff edge above three thousand meters in a blinding whiteout, the climbers contacted emergency services and spent the night in their tent.

The situation turned fatal the following morning during a rope descent.

Freezing rain caused KF’s mechanical belay device to freeze solid, leaving him stuck. Below him, his companion had already stopped responding.

Unable to safely descend or assist his partner due to the equipment failure, KF wrapped himself in the tent fabric to survive the freezing night.

A rescue helicopter finally airlifted KF on May 5 with severe frostbite, but his companion was pronounced dead later that afternoon.

Moving forward from tragedy

Reflecting on the disaster, KF acknowledged critical errors, including poor communication, indecisiveness, and a degree of complacency regarding physical fatigue.

He emphasized that his own survival was a matter of pure luck, noting that the beauty of the scenery no longer mattered to him.

Despite the profound grief and a clear realization of human fragility, KF intends to continue mountaineering. 

Stating that nature has granted him a second chance, he vows to apply these painful lessons to be better prepared for future climbs.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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