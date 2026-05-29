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WORLD

'Robots need clothes': humanoids hit catwalk in Seoul

WORLD
15 mins ago
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TOPSHOT - Humanoid robots and models perform as they present creations at Galaxy Corporation's "Mach33: Physical AI Fashion Show" in Seoul on May 28, 2026. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP)
TOPSHOT - Humanoid robots and models perform as they present creations at Galaxy Corporation's "Mach33: Physical AI Fashion Show" in Seoul on May 28, 2026. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP)

There were no naked robots in sight at a fashion show held in Seoul with a high-tech twist, where pairs of people and humanoids hit the catwalk in matching outfits.

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A tasselled blue Texan-style ensemble -- complete with a cowboy hat for the robot -- and a retro silver puffer jacket were among the looks showcased at the event on Thursday.

Each human model and their shorter android companion took turns to strut their stuff in unison on stage.

The designs, including silky dresses and billowing space-age black trousers like those worn by rock star David Bowie in the 1970s, were carefully fitted to the robots' skeletal frames.

Galaxy Corporation, the entertainment company behind the display, said it was meant to ask: "How can humans and robots coexist?"

"We realised that robots, too, need to wear clothes," CEO Choi Yong-ho said.

"Just as every human being is unique, we believe that every single robot should also be distinct."

The clothes were designed by the company, whose spokesperson said it hopes to launch them under the brand name "MACH 33" at the end of the year.

The robot models at the Seoul fashion show appeared to be a humanoid made by Chinese startup Unitree, which are popular due to their relatively low cost.

Increasingly dexterous robots have proven themselves capable of performing choreographed dances, participating in races, and even able to land backflips.

Financial services firm Morgan Stanley predicts the world could have more than a billion humanoids by 2050.

But fully automated robots -- using emerging physical AI technology -- are still rare, with most impressive displays remotely operated or pre-programmed.

TOPSHOT - Humanoid robots and models perform as they present creations at Galaxy Corporation's "Mach33: Physical AI Fashion Show" in Seoul on May 28, 2026. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP)
A humanoid robot presents creations at Galaxy Corporation's "Mach33: Physical AI Fashion Show" in seoul on May 28, 2026. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP)
A humanoid robot presents creations at Galaxy Corporation's "Mach33: Physical AI Fashion Show" in seoul on May 28, 2026. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP)
A humanoid robot presents creations at Galaxy Corporation's "Mach33: Physical AI Fashion Show" in Seoul on May 28, 2026. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP)
A humanoid robot and a model present creations at Galaxy Corporation's "Mach33: Physical AI Fashion Show" in seoul on May 28, 2026. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP)

AFP

Robots need clotheshumanoidscatwalkSeoul

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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