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WORLD

Thai beer heir sexual abuse allegations ignite rare public reckoning

WORLD
18 mins ago
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Photo by CHANAKARN LAOSARAKHAM / AFP Siranudh "Psi" Scott, a fourth-generation member of the billionaire Thai family that founded the Singha beer brand, poses after an interview with AFP in Bangkok on May 24, 2026.
Photo by CHANAKARN LAOSARAKHAM / AFP Siranudh "Psi" Scott, a fourth-generation member of the billionaire Thai family that founded the Singha beer brand, poses after an interview with AFP in Bangkok on May 24, 2026.

A high-profile alleged sexual abuse case within a wealthy Thai beer brewing family has prompted a wave of painful accounts from survivors of unconnected abuse in the conservative country.

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Siranudh Scott, a fourth-generation member of the billionaire Thai family that founded the ubiquitous Singha beer brand, posted an emotional video this month accusing his older brother Sunit of repeatedly abusing him when he was a teenager.

Sunit, who is in his 30s, later denied the allegations in a video clip posted online, but Singha parent Boonrawd dismissed him from his executive role with the company on Tuesday.

"I felt I needed to speak out, otherwise I would have been dead inside," Siranudh, known locally as Psi, told AFP late last week.

Siranudh said in a second interview on Sunday that the alleged sexual abuse occurred from when he was nine to 13 years old, every time his brother returned home from boarding school for the summer.

Siranudh, 29, said he first told other family members of the alleged abuse about three years ago but at the time he accepted financial compensation from them to keep quiet.

However, after his mother sued him this year over a property dispute -- what he called his "breaking point" -- Siranudh decided to speak out and is now planning to pursue legal action.

"I've been in a family, in a system, in an institution that's kept my voice silent," he said.

 

- Accountability push -

 

One of Thailand's biggest beer brands, Singha is recognised internationally for its golden lion logo and partnerships with sports giants Chelsea FC and the Haas Formula One team.

After Siranudh's allegations surfaced, celebrities and public figures took to social media to share their own experiences of sexual misconduct and abuse -- subjects long considered taboo in Thailand.

Patinya Kuantrakul, scion of one of Thailand's best-known golf courses, said she was raped by her driver at the age of 11, resulting in a pregnancy and abortion.

Influencer and podcaster Taylor Srirat said he was sexually assaulted by his 50-year-old boss when he was 19.

Some commenters said Siranudh's testimony -- which kicked off the #PsiScott hashtag -- encouraged them to speak publicly for the first time about abuse they had endured, sharing messages of empathy and thanks.

Siranudh said the messages made him "feel so much love and support" from social media users in and outside Thailand.

"I don't think I've ever seen this kind of push for accountability before from a huge conglomerate family," he added.

 

- 'Victim-blaming' culture -

 

Analysts said the public outpouring was unusual in Thailand, where victims often remain silent because of stigma and conservative attitudes towards sexual abuse.

"Thai society places strong emphasis on hierarchy, family reputation and avoiding public shame or conflict," said Busayapa Srisompong, a human rights lawyer who founded Shero, an organisation offering pro-bono legal aid to sexual violence survivors in Thailand.

"This can make disclosure especially difficult when abuse happens within families or involves respected figures."

The Bhirombhakdi family, to which Siranudh and his brother belong, is listed as Thailand's 15th richest by Forbes, which estimates their net worth at $1.75 billion.

Influencer Taylor said many victims in Thailand do not come forward because of a "culture of victim-blaming".

But attitudes were beginning to change, he said, adding "social media has provided spaces for survivors to feel less alone".

Thai society has evolved, said social psychology lecturer Apitchaya Chaiwutikornwanich, explaining that young Thais have "learned the concept of human rights and the rights to own one's body".

Along with his social status, alleged voice recordings Siranudh posted confronting his brother about the abuse played a major role in making the allegations more widely believed.

Experts said the case marks an unprecedented shift in Thailand -- which never had a #MeToo movement -- with Thais more openly discussing sexual harassment and abuse.

 

- 'No one stood by' -

 

An environmental activist, Siranudh has publicly distanced himself from his family's Boonrawd business empire -- parent of Singha -- and said the ocean became his refuge when "no one stood by" him after the alleged assaults.

While many have shown solidarity online, he said Thai laws left him feeling abandoned.

He said his mother sued him this year in a land ownership dispute under Thailand's "ungrateful child" law, which allows parents to reclaim assets previously given to children deemed unappreciative through their behaviour.

Boonrawd Brewery said in a statement last week that elder brother Sunit had been sacked and the firm would cooperate with any investigations by authorities.

The company did not respond to AFP's request for comment.

Contact information for Sunit or a legal representative was not available to AFP.

Sunit has denied the accusations of sexual abuse, but acknowledged roughhouse play between boys.

Lawyer Busayapa said creating a safer environment would require society to recognise there is no "perfect victim" and that "sexual violence should be met with genuine zero tolerance".

Siranudh said speaking out online had helped him "heal faster".

"I hope this will set a precedent for other people in Thailand to follow suit," he added.

AFP

Thailandheirsexual abuseallegationsrarepublic reckoning

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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