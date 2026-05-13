logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Thailand to cut visa-free stay to 30 days for tourists from 93 countries

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Bangkok's skyline is photographed during sunset in Bangkok, Thailand, July 3, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo
Bangkok's skyline is photographed during sunset in Bangkok, Thailand, July 3, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

Thailand will cut the visa-free stay period for tourists from 93 countries from 60 days to 30 days to help prevent criminal activity, the foreign minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT
  • Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkaeow said on Tuesday that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will submit a plan to the Cabinet for approval to reduce the visa-free stay period for foreign tourists in Thailand to 30 days from 60 days. He did not say when.
  • Thailand has set a visa-free period for tourists from 93 countries since July 2024.
  • In addition, Thai authorities will check other visa types to ensure that individuals entering the country comply with the purpose of that visa.
  • The measures are designed to address concerns about the misuse of extended visas and the involvement of some tourists in illegal activities.
  • From January 1 to May 10, 2026, Thailand received 12.4 million foreign tourists, a decrease of 3.43% compared to the same period last year.
  • Tourism is critical driver of the economy, with foreign arrivals peaking at nearly 40 million in 2019.
Thailandvisa-free stay30 daystourists93 countries

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Thailand's former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra (R) is greeted by his family members and relatives upon his release at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok on May 11, 2026. (AFP)
Thailand's ex-PM Thaksin released from prison
WORLD
11-05-2026 15:39 HKT
Servers for data storage are seen in Hafnarfjordur, Iceland, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Ari
Thailand's SiamAI denies exporting US AI servers to China
CHINA
09-05-2026 15:11 HKT
Bangkok's skyline is photographed during sunset in Bangkok, Thailand, July 3, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo
Thai police probe weapons cache at Chinese man's home
WORLD
09-05-2026 13:58 HKT
REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
US suspects Nvidia chips smuggled to Alibaba via Thailand, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
08-05-2026 17:25 HKT
Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul looks on as he meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at Government House, in Bangkok, Thailand, April 24, 2026. Royal Thai Government/Handout via REUTERS
Thai, Cambodian leaders to meet on ASEAN sidelines amid uneasy truce
WORLD
07-05-2026 16:05 HKT
Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul prepares ahead of a parliament session to deliver his government's policy proposal at the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, April 9, 2026. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thailand scraps 25-year-old agreement with Cambodia on joint energy exploration
WORLD
05-05-2026 17:53 HKT
People's Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut speaks alongside party members of parliament during a press conference following Thailand's Supreme Court's acceptance of a petition that accuses 44 current and former opposition lawmakers of ethics violations over their attempt in 2021 to amend a law that protects the monarchy from criticism, in Bangkok, Thailand, April 24, 2026. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Dozens of Thai opposition figures to go on trial over bid to amend royal insult law
WORLD
24-04-2026 18:00 HKT
Thailand urges strict food hygiene as Hepatitis A cases double this year
WORLD
23-04-2026 14:54 HKT
Thailand Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow is interviewed by Reuters during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Retreat (AMM) in Cebu, Philippines, January 29, 2026. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Thailand offers backing for Myanmar's bid to normalise ASEAN ties
WORLD
22-04-2026 16:23 HKT
Photo by LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA / AFP This photo taken on March 30, 2026 shows agricultural drone operators preparing to spray microbial solution Soil Digest onto crop stubble in a rice paddy in Pathum Thani province.
Thai farmers pin hopes on microbes to end annual burning crisis
WORLD
16-04-2026 18:30 HKT
Heavy rains and thunderstorms expected later this week
NEWS
22 hours ago
Property developer and Chorland food stall chain founder dies in suspected suicide at home
NEWS
16 hours ago
Michael Jackson's 'second family' now says he sexually abused them, filing lawsuit against estate
WORLD
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.