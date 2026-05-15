logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

'Engineered for addiction': WHO slams soaring nicotine pouch sales

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The World Health Organization issued a strong warning Friday over the rapid global expansion of nicotine pouch products, decrying the tobacco industry's aggressive marketing tactics to hook young people.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Nicotine pouches, which are small sachets placed between the gum and lip that release nicotine through the lining of the mouth, are rapidly reshaping the global tobacco and nicotine market, the WHO said in a fresh report.

"Governments are seeing the use of these products spread quickly, especially among adolescents and young people who are being aggressively targeted by deceptive tactics," said Etienne Krug, head of WHO's health determinants, promotion and prevention department.

The products, which contain nicotine and typically also sweet flavouring, "are engineered for addiction", he warned in a statement.

Often marketed as "modern", "discreet" and "tobacco free", nicotine pouches are spreading across countries so fast that regulations are failing to keep pace, WHO warned in its first report on the products.

 

- $7-billion market -

 

Sales of nicotine pouches had reached over 23 billion units in 2024 -- an increase of over 50 percent from the previous year, it said.

And the global nicotine pouch market was worth nearly $7 billion last year, it added, with sales highest and swelling in North America.

One popular nicotine pouch brand that had been offered in around 9,000 US retail shops in 2017 was on sale in over 150,000 retail shops by 2024, it pointed out.

Outside the United States, the pouches are most popular in European countries like Germany, Poland and Sweden, but are forecast to be fast-growing in a range of other countries, including Pakistan.

"This is not simply a market trend; it's a rapidly evolving public health challenge," Vinayak Prasad, who heads WHO's Tobacco Free Initiative, told reporters.

WHO emphasised that nicotine itself is "highly addictive" and is particularly harmful for young people whose brains are still developing.

Nicotine exposure during adolescence can affect brain development, including impacts on attention and learning, and increases the likelihood of long-term dependence and use, it said.

The report highlighted well-documented health risks associated with nicotine use, including for cardiovascular risk and mental health.

 

- Candy flavours -

 

It slammed widespread industry tactics to appeal to young people, including sleek packaging and flavours like bubble gup and gummy bears.

Influencer marketing and heavy social media promotion was also used, as was sponsorship of concerts and sporting events like Formula 1, it said.

And it decried messaging promoting the possibility of "discreet" use and avoiding detection by parents and teachers, with slogans including: "Forget the rules", and "Anytime, anywhere", alongside images of places where smoking is typically banned, like restaurants and public transport.

Prasad slammed efforts by the companies to present nicotine pouches as safer than traditional cigarettes, and even as tools to help smokers quit.

"If these products were truly intended primarily as smoking cessation tools for adult smokers, why are they being marketed with candy flavours?" he asked.

"Nicotine pouches are not risk-free products and should not be marketed in ways that create a new generation of addiction".

Jorge Alday, head of global tobacco industry watchdog STOP, agreed, describing nicotine pouches as "little seeds of an epidemic that the tobacco companies are planting everywhere".

In a statement sent to AFP, he warned that "nicotine pouch marketing today looks a lot like what we saw 10 years ago before the youth vaping epidemic took off".

WHO urged countries to step up regulations to address the issue.

Currently, around 160 countries have no specific regulations for nicotine pouches.

Only 16 ban their sale, while 32 others have some regulations, it said.

The report called for among other things bans or strong restrictions on flavours in nicotine pouches, and bans on advertising, promotion and sponsorship for the products.

It also urged strong age-verification and retail controls, clear health warnings and plain packaging, and steep taxes to reduce affordability of the products.

AFP

EngineeredaddictionWHOnicotine pouchsales

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Nvidia logo and Chinese flag are seen in this illustration taken August 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
US clears H200 chip sales to 10 China firms as Nvidia CEO looks for breakthrough
CHINA
14-05-2026 13:47 HKT
Photo by EDRIEN ESTEVES / AFP Aerial view of the Saint Christopher tugboat, beached in Ushuaia Bay, near Ushuaia harbour in Tierra del Fuego, Argentina, on May 13, 2026.
WHO confirms eight cases of Andes hantavirus in outbreak
WORLD
14-05-2026 09:44 HKT
Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a press conference at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid on May 12, 2026.
WHO chief says 'work not over' after hantavirus evacuation
WORLD
12-05-2026 21:40 HKT
China's car sales drop for seventh month in April; exports roar
FINANCE
11-05-2026 11:16 HKT
Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP Dockers hold banners reading 'Without protocol, no safety' as they protest against the arrival of a cruise ship affected by hantavirus in Santa Cruz de Tenerife on May 8, 2026.
WHO chief due in Canaries to coordinate hantavirus ship evacuation
WORLD
09-05-2026 16:34 HKT
Photo by CHRISTOPHER BLACK / WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION / AFP This handhout photograph taken and released on May 7, 2026 by the World Health Organization (WHO) shows its Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (R) speaking with WHO Health Emergencies Programme executive director Chikwe Ihekweazu prior to a virtual press conference on the hantavirus cluster linked to a cruise ship travel, at the WHO headquarters, in Geneva.
WHO warns of more hantavirus cases in 'limited' outbreak
WORLD
08-05-2026 11:42 HKT
HK's retail sales beat in March, jumping 12.8 percent as demand rises against uncertainties
FINANCE
06-05-2026 17:09 HKT
REUTERS
Prada first-quarter revenue rises 3 percent, driven by sales in Americas
FINANCE
30-04-2026 22:37 HKT
Meta looks to raise up to US$25 billion via bond sale, Bloomberg News reports
INNOVATION
30-04-2026 21:56 HKT
Phase 6A of Deep Water South releases third batch, puts 121 flats on market next Monday
PROPERTY
30-04-2026 21:32 HKT
Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun takes selfie with Musk goes viral online
CHINA
18 hours ago
(File Photo)
Cathay Pacific to close boarding gates earlier starting June to reduce flight delays
NEWS
14-05-2026 15:05 HKT
82-year-old former senior police officer found dead at Sai Kung home
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.