Coca-Cola Japan to raise prices on over 160 products starting September

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. has announced a significant price hike across its product lineup starting this September, citing relentless increases in energy and raw material costs.

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The price adjustments will affect 165 bottled and canned beverages, including flagship products like Coca-Cola, Sokenbicha (tea), and Georgia Coffee.

Prices are set to rise by approximately 3 to 19 percent. Following the hike, the pre-tax price of a standard 500ml bottle of Coca-Cola will increase to 220 yen (~ HK$10.8).

The company explained that it could no longer internally absorb the rising costs triggered by geopolitical instability in the Middle East, surging prices for energy and packaging materials, and increased import costs exacerbated by currency fluctuations.