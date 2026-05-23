logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Who killed Trump's AI order? Musk says it wasn't him

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign and economic policy event in the Eugene Levy Fieldhouse at SUNY Rockland Community College on May 22, 2026 in Suffern, New York. Trump traveled to the Hudson Valley to help bolster the campaign of Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) as he seeks reelection in what is expected to be one of the nation’s most closely watched House races this November. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images/AFP
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign and economic policy event in the Eugene Levy Fieldhouse at SUNY Rockland Community College on May 22, 2026 in Suffern, New York. Trump traveled to the Hudson Valley to help bolster the campaign of Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) as he seeks reelection in what is expected to be one of the nation’s most closely watched House races this November. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images/AFP

Speculation swirled Friday over the last-minute collapse of President Donald Trump's planned executive order on powerful AI models, with fingers pointing at the president's allies in Silicon Valley who oppose government oversight of the technology.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A draft of the shelved order leaked to US media shows the White House had prepared new AI cybersecurity measures before Trump pulled the plug Thursday. His former AI czar had reportedly called Trump directly to raise objections.

The collapse is the latest sign that Washington remains unable to agree on even modest guardrails for the technology -- leaving the United States well behind Europe and Asia and far short of what many safety advocates say is needed.

If enacted, the dropped executive order would have given the federal government up to 90 days of access to the most powerful AI models before their public release, while establishing a coordinated response to AI-enabled threats to banks, hospitals and other critical infrastructure.

Politico and other media reported that David Sacks, the Silicon Valley venture capitalist who served as Trump's AI and crypto czar, called the president Thursday morning -- blindsiding White House staff -- to warn that the measure would slow innovation and hurt the US in its AI race with China.

Officials believed Sacks supported the order, but the night before the planned signing he began raising concerns that the voluntary review process could one day be made mandatory.

The Washington Post reported a broader account: Last-minute calls from Sacks, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg convinced the president not to sign.

Musk denied the claim on his social media platform X.

"This is false. I still don't know what was in that executive order and the president only spoke to me after declining to sign," he wrote.

Meta also disputed the report, saying Zuckerberg had spoken to Trump only after the order was rescinded.

 

- Fear of Mythos -

 

To assuage concerns of government overreach, the draft explicitly stated that nothing in the order should be read as creating a mandatory licensing or approval requirement for AI models.

According to The Information and other media, tech companies also pushed to cut the pre-release access window from 90 days to just 14.

The order was triggered by concerns over Anthropic's Mythos model, which the AI startup has refused to release publicly over its ability to expose vulnerabilities in computer systems -- including those of banks, governments and hospitals.

Sacks has said that concerns about Mythos and models of its power were legitimate and that defenses needed to be put in place, but cautioned that Washington policymakers were trying to take advantage of the situation.

Speaking on his "All-In" podcast this month, Sacks said pre-release government approvals were "solving a problem that didn't really exist," since Anthropic and other AI companies were already keeping Mythos-like models away from the public.

For Sacks, "AI ideologues or doomers" were trying to use Mythos to "create a permanent new infrastructure in Washington."

The collapse of Thursday's effort leaves the administration with no formal plan for managing the security risks posed by the most powerful AI systems -- and no timeline for producing one.

Trump scrapped an AI oversight order signed by his predecessor Joe Biden on his first day back in the White House. Biden's 2023 order required AI companies to share safety test results with the government and leaned heavily on voluntary commitments -- already a light-touch approach that fell well short of what many experts had called for.

By contrast, the European Union's AI Act -- which entered into force in 2024 -- sets binding rules for high-risk AI systems, including mandatory transparency requirements and, for the most powerful models, obligations around safety testing and incident reporting.

AFP

killedTrumpAI orderMusk

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Tulsi Gabbard after she was sworn in as Director of National Intelligence (DNI) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 12, 2025.
Trump's intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard resigns
WORLD
3 hours ago
An Iranian woman walks next to a mural on a street in Tehran, Iran, May 11, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Three months in, is Trump losing the Iran war?
WORLD
5 hours ago
Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP. US President Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr. walk on the south lawn toward the White House in Washington, DC, on May 3, 2026.
Trump skips son's wedding as Iran talks continue
WORLD
5 hours ago
Rescue operations are under way at the site of an explosion at a biotechnology company in Shuozhou, North China’s Shanxi Province on February, 2026. Photo: Xinhua
At least 90 dead in China's worst coal mine disaster in over 16 years
CHINA
7 hours ago
A voting machine at the Beverly Hills City Hall voting center in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., October 30, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole/File Photo
Trump officials tried to ban half of U.S. voting machines, citing conspiracy theories
WORLD
23 hours ago
Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND / AFP US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R) gestures in front of Poland's Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski at the NATO Foreign Ministers' meeting in Helsingborg, Sweden, on May 22, 2026.
NATO ministers sound out US on Trump's 'confusing' troop moves
WORLD
22-05-2026 18:17 HKT
U.S. and China’s national flags flutter next to the Tiananmen Gate featuring a portrait of China’s late Chairman Mao Zedong, during U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to China, in Beijing, China, May 15, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China adds chemicals to narcotics precursor list after Trump visit
CHINA
22-05-2026 15:34 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on artificial intelligence at the "Winning the AI Race" Summit in Washington D.C., U.S., July 23, 2025. REUTERS/Kent Nishimura
Trump postpones AI executive order, cites need to compete with China
WORLD
22-05-2026 12:57 HKT
An artist's rendering of U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed 'Independence Arch' is seen in this handout obtained on April 10, 2026. U.S. Commission on Fine Arts/Handout via REUTERS
Trump's big arch approved by ally-controlled board
WORLD
22-05-2026 10:30 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during an event in the Oval Office of the White House on May 21, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump announced an extension of Biden-era EPA deadlines for the phase-out of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) under the 2023 Technology Transitions Rule, claiming that phasing out deadlines and exempting road refrigeration equipment would lower grocery prices. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP
Trump says Iran war may keep him from son's wedding
WORLD
22-05-2026 09:26 HKT
Raymond Wong.
HK movie producer Raymond Wong Pak-ming convicted of insider dealing
FINANCE
22-05-2026 17:10 HKT
BTS to perform at Kai Tak Stadium for Hong Kong stop of ‘ARIRANG’ world tour
ENTERTAINMENT
22-05-2026 14:02 HKT
Hong Kong Airport’s Terminal 2 to open next Wed, raising annual capacity to 100 million
NEWS
22-05-2026 18:45 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.