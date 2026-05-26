logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

South Korea aims to launch first nuclear-powered submarine by the mid-2030s

WORLD
28 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back speaks during the joint press conference with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, following the 57th Security Consultative Meeting at the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. Lee Jin-man/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back speaks during the joint press conference with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, following the 57th Security Consultative Meeting at the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. Lee Jin-man/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

South Korea will seek to launch its first nuclear-powered submarine by the mid-2030s, under a new programme aimed at countering North Korea's submarine-launched nuclear and missile threats, officials said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Seoul has long sought to join an elite group of nations operating nuclear-powered submarines in a move that could reshape Asia's security landscape and escalate an underwater arms race.

"The nuclear-powered submarine, which will be built on the basis of a strong South Korea-U.S. alliance, is a symbol of our will to take responsibility for peace and security on the Korean Peninsula," President Lee Jae Myung told a committee examining the country's future defence strategy.

The submarine will use low-enriched uranium fuel and be developed and built in South Korea, Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back said, laying out South Korea's basic plan for securing nuclear-powered submarines.

Ahn said the programme would draw on South Korea's nuclear, shipbuilding and defence industries, while maintaining Seoul's commitment not to acquire or develop nuclear weapons.

Shares in South Korean shipbuilders Hanwha Ocean 042660.KS and HD Hyundai Heavy 329180.KS closed up 10.2% and 9.6%, respectively, buoyed by President Lee highlighting the importance of the project in a cabinet meeting.

South Korea will work closely with the United States during the process of securing low-enriched uranium fuel to ensure non-proliferation and will also work with the International Atomic Energy Agency, Ahn said.

The plan aimed for the first vessel to be launched in the mid-2030s, Ahn said.

Nuclear propulsion would give the new submarines the ability to stay underwater far longer and ensure greater mobility than existing South Korean submarines, the government has said.

Reuters

South Koreanuclear-poweredsubmarine2030s

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A flag bearing the logo of Samsung Electronics flutters as it rains in front of their office building in Seoul, South Korea, May 20, 2026. REUTERS
Samsung's non-chip union files injunction in bid to stop vote on bonuses, media reports
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Spectators wait for the start of the Women's Asian Champions League semi-final football match between South Korea's Suwon FC Women and North Korea's Naegohyang Women's FC at Suwon Sports Complex in Suwon on May 20, 2026. (Photo by Pedro Pardo / AFP)
South Korea coach 'hurt' by support for North team
WORLD
21-05-2026 16:21 HKT
An employee holding an umbrella walks in front of Samsung Electronics office building as it rains in Seoul, South Korea, May 20, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korea weighs emergency step to blunt blow from Samsung strike
WORLD
20-05-2026 16:21 HKT
Members of North Korean soccer club Naegohyang Women’s FC arrive at Incheon International Airport for a match against South Korea's Suwon FC Women on May 20, in Incheon, South Korea, May 17, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
North Korean club says focused only on football during rare South Korea visit
WORLD
19-05-2026 11:18 HKT
A flag bearing the logo of Samsung Electronics flutters at the company's office building in Seoul, South Korea, April 15, 2025. REUTERS
Samsung Electronics, South Korean union resume pay talks as strike looms at chip giant
FINANCE
18-05-2026 10:34 HKT
The damaged stern of a bulk carrier operated by South Korean shipper HMM, after it was struck by two unidentified objects on May 4 while stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, in this handout picture released on May 10, 2026. South Korean Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
South Korea official says unlikely anyone but Iran behind Hormuz ship attack, Yonhap reports
WORLD
14-05-2026 12:19 HKT
A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo
Chinese alleged hacking ringleader extradited to South Korea
CHINA
13-05-2026 14:58 HKT
South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-Back, speaks during the joint press conference with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, following the 57th Security Consultative Meeting at the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. Lee Jin-man/Pool via REUTERS
South Korea weighs phased Hormuz role after US talks, minister says
WORLD
13-05-2026 12:26 HKT
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent arrives at Incheon International Airport ahead of a scheduled meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and trade talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng before a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, in Incheon, South Korea, May 13, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon
US Treasury's Bessent, China's He wrap up S. Korea talks ahead of Trump-Xi summit
WORLD
13-05-2026 10:19 HKT
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng waits for a photo session with Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (not pictured) before the China-UK Financial Services Summit, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China January 11, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo
China's He Lifeng arrives in South Korea for U.S. trade talks
CHINA
12-05-2026 19:14 HKT
(file photo)
Veteran executive Mani Fok promoted to CEO of Emperor Entertainment Group
ENTERTAINMENT
22-05-2026 18:14 HKT
(File Photo)
HK braces for first Very Hot Weather Warning of the year as temperatures set to hit 33 degrees
NEWS
25-05-2026 15:42 HKT
Over 40-minute wait at Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge as holidaymakers return to city
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.