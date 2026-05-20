Singha heir removed amid abuse allegations as actress wife separates from husband

A widening family scandal has hit Thailand’s Singha beer empire after a high-profile heir was accused of sexually abusing his younger brother for more than a decade, prompting his removal from company positions and triggering fallout in his celebrity marriage.

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The brewing giant’s parent company, Boon Rawd Brewery, confirmed it has removed heir Hiso Pi from all roles within the group following serious allegations involving members of the founding family.

The case first emerged when his younger brother, Hiso Psi, publicly accused him of sexually abusing him over a 12-year period, allegedly beginning in his early teenage years.

In a video posted on May 9, Hiso Psi claimed the abuse took place in private family settings, including their home, and said he possessed audio recordings in which his brother allegedly admitted to the conduct.

He also alleged that other family members were aware of the situation but failed to intervene — claims that have sparked widespread shock in Thailand and beyond.

The controversy escalated further after Hiso Psi appeared on Thai television, where he reiterated his allegations and said he had also been accused by family members of being “ungrateful” in a separate dispute involving family assets.

In response, Boon Rawd Brewery issued a statement signed by chairman Bhurit Bhirombhakdi, saying the company condemns all forms of violence and any behavior that violates human dignity, and would fully cooperate with authorities.

Hiso Pi has denied the allegations and said he would step back from his duties across the group and its subsidiaries until the matter is resolved.

The scandal has also spilled into the entertainment world.

Thai actress Mild Wiraporn, who married into the Singha family last year and recently announced her pregnancy, has now separated from her husband amid the controversy.

Mild said in a statement that she had deleted social media posts featuring her husband and is currently living separately after learning of the allegations, adding that she was deeply shocked and unaware of the claims during their relationship and marriage.

She also expressed sympathy for her brother-in-law, saying she felt profound sadness upon hearing his account.

The scandal has shaken one of Thailand’s most powerful business families, raising broader questions about corporate governance and how serious allegations are handled within elite dynasties.