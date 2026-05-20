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WORLD

'The Four Seasons' star Tina Fey says old friends are gold

WORLD
2 hours ago
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Co-creators Lang Fisher (L), Tina Fey (C) and Tracey Wigfield (R) attend Netflix's "The Four Seasons" season 2 premiere at the Egyptian theatre in Los Angeles on May 19, 2026. (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR / AFP)
Co-creators Lang Fisher (L), Tina Fey (C) and Tracey Wigfield (R) attend Netflix's "The Four Seasons" season 2 premiere at the Egyptian theatre in Los Angeles on May 19, 2026. (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR / AFP)

American actress Tina Fey hopes the latest installment of Netflix comedy "The Four Seasons" will inspire viewers to pick up the phone and check in with old friends.

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"Lifelong friendships are what really hold it together," Fey told AFP at a premier for the new season, which drops on May 28.

"It's great to be married but you also meet your friends to keep the married people safe," she said from the red carpet at Hollywood's Egyptian Theatre.

"The Four Seasons," which first premiered a year ago, is based on the Alan Alda film of the same name that follows a group of friends as they navigate life's challenges.

The new season will take the group -- played by Fey, Colman Domingo, Will Forte, Marco Calvani, Kerri Kenney-Silver and Erika Henningsen -- on an adventure through Italy as they deal with the death of their friend Nick (Steve Carell).

The group's on-screen connection extends to the real world, cast members said.

"We are friends in real life as well... I think you feel that, I think it comes off the screen," Kenney-Silver said, adding that "the universal story of friendship" is key to the show's success.

While the show sees the friends -- who stay in touch via group chat even when they are not filming -- face the challenges of adulthood, they believe it has the potential to attract a multigenerational audience.

"We're a bunch of oldies, but everyone gets stressed, everyone suffers loss and gets sad, everyone's happy, everyone has people in their life they love and people who annoy them," Forte said.

"So, you know, it's all relatable stuff."

"Even if you're not the age we are, we're like a museum piece," the actor added. "Check out these old artifacts, learn something."

AFP

The Four SeasonsTina Feyoldfriendsgold

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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