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WORLD

ICC confirms trial against former Philippine President Duterte

WORLD
36 mins ago
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A protester raises a clenched fist as he holds a placard during a rally before former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's pre-trial hearings on his alleged crimes against humanity case at the International Criminal Court, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 23, 2026. REUTERS/Noel Celis
A protester raises a clenched fist as he holds a placard during a rally before former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's pre-trial hearings on his alleged crimes against humanity case at the International Criminal Court, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 23, 2026. REUTERS/Noel Celis

Judges at the International Criminal Court on Thursday confirmed all three counts of murder as crimes against humanity against former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and committed him to trial.

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The judges said there were "substantial grounds" to believe Duterte, 81, played a key role in the murders of 76 people and the attempted murder of two others as part of his so-called "war on drugs", which prosecutors say killed thousands of civilians in the Philippines.

"The available evidentiary material shows the existence of a common plan between Mr Duterte and his co-perpetrators to kill alleged criminals in the Philippines, including those perceived or alleged to be associated with drug use, sale or production, through violent crimes including murder," the court said.

Prosecutors have said Duterte created, funded and armed death squads to target and kill suspected narcotics peddlers and users when he was in power between 2016 and 2022.

Duterte has long insisted he instructed police to kill only in self-defence and has always defended the crackdown.

Appeals judges at the court on Wednesday had dismissed a bid to throw out Duterte's trial and said the court had jurisdiction over the case.

In previous cases, it has taken the ICC up to a year between the confirmation of charges and the start of a trial. 

Reuters

ICCtrialPhilippineformer PresidentDuterte

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