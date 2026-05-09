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WORLD

Utah judge rejects bid to ban TV in Kirk case, delays hearing

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Judge Tony Graf presides over a hearing for Tyler Robinson, accused in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, at the 4th District Court in Provo, Utah, U.S., April 17, 2026. Trent Nelson/Pool via REUTERS
Judge Tony Graf presides over a hearing for Tyler Robinson, accused in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, at the 4th District Court in Provo, Utah, U.S., April 17, 2026. Trent Nelson/Pool via REUTERS

A Utah judge on Friday rejected a request by Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, to ban live TV and still photography from courtroom proceedings but accepted his motion to delay a key hearing.

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District Court Judge Tony Graf said TV livestreams allowed maximum public access to proceedings, held the justice system accountable for its actions and that the court had taken precautions to prevent visual coverage from tainting potential jurors, such as not showing Robinson's shackles.

Robinson's lawyers had argued that courtroom livestreams were leading to sensational and slanted media coverage that could bias the jury pool in the aggravated murder case.

Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, media organizations and prosecutors urged the court to allow cameras during proceedings, arguing that it was the best way to counteract misinformation and conspiracy theories surrounding the case.

Graf granted a defense request to postpone until July 6-10 a preliminary hearing where prosecutors must show sufficient evidence for Graf to believe a crime was committed and a trial is justified.

The hearing was previously set for mid-May. Robinson's lawyers said they needed additional time to examine data files allegedly showing Robinson's DNA on the rifle used to kill Kirk, and other key evidence. The next hearing in the case will take place on May 19, Graf ruled.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Robinson should he be convicted of Kirk's September 10 murder.

Robinson, 23, was studying to be an electrician at the time of the shooting. He is accused of firing a single round from a rooftop that struck Kirk as he debated with students at Utah Valley University in Orem.

Kirk was credited with mobilizing young voters who helped President Donald Trump win the 2024 election. His assassination on stage in front of thousands of people was a shocking display of rising political violence in the United States.

Reuters

Utah judgebanTVKirkdelayshearing

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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