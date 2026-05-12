logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

WHO chief says 'work not over' after hantavirus evacuation

WORLD
38 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a press conference at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid on May 12, 2026.
Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a press conference at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid on May 12, 2026.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday "our work is not over" to contain hantavirus after evacuations from a cruise ship hit by a deadly outbreak of the illness.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The fate of the MV Hondius has sparked international alarm after three passengers died in an outbreak of the rare virus, for which no vaccines or specific treatments exist.

Yet health officials have stressed that the global public health risk is low and rejected comparisons to the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"There is no sign that we are seeing the start of a larger outbreak," Tedros told a joint news conference in Madrid with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

"But of course the situation could change, and given the long incubation period of the virus, it's possible we might see more cases in the coming weeks," Tedros said.

More than 120 passengers and crew on the MV Hondius were flown out from Spain's Canary Islands on Sunday and Monday, and countries have adopted different health measures for their returning evacuees.

Most countries have followed the WHO's guidelines, which include a 42-day quarantine and constant monitoring of high-risk contacts.

But in the United States, Jay Bhattacharya, acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said American passengers would not necessarily be quarantined.

"I hope they (countries) will follow the advice and recommendations we are making," Tedros said in Madrid.

The MV Hondius presented diplomatic challenges as different countries negotiated over who would receive it and treat its passengers.

Cape Verde refused to receive the ship, which remained anchored offshore the capital Praia as three people were evacuated to Europe by air last week.

Spain allowed the vessel to anchor off the Canary Islands for the evacuation of passengers and crew on Sunday and Monday, but the Atlantic archipelago's regional government fiercely opposed the measure.

Defending his government's policy, Sanchez said the "world does not need more selfishness or more fear. What it needs are countries that show solidarity and want to step forward."

AFP

WHOchiefworkoverhantavirusevacuation

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
Hantavirus-hit ship sets sail for Netherlands as final passengers evacuated in Tenerife
WORLD
16 hours ago
US passengers from the Dutch flagged hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius are transferred by boat to the industrial port of Granadilla de Abona on the island of Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands on May 10, 2026. (AFP)
France, US passengers from hantavirus ship tests positive
WORLD
11-05-2026 15:06 HKT
Boats approach the Dutch flagged hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius after it arrived at the industrial port of Granadilla de Abona on the island of Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands on May 10, 2026 (AFP)
Evacuation of hantavirus-hit ship begins in Canary Islands
WORLD
10-05-2026 18:34 HKT
The Dutch-flagged hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius sails near El Medano, Tenerife, in the Canary Islands, Spain early on May 10, 2026. (AFP)
Hantavirus-hit cruise ship arrives in Spain's Canary Islands
WORLD
10-05-2026 14:02 HKT
Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN / AFP This photo shows a general view of Singapore’s National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) in Singapore on May 8, 2026.
Two Singapore residents isolated for hantavirus test negative
WORLD
09-05-2026 18:46 HKT
Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP Dockers hold banners reading 'Without protocol, no safety' as they protest against the arrival of a cruise ship affected by hantavirus in Santa Cruz de Tenerife on May 8, 2026.
WHO chief due in Canaries to coordinate hantavirus ship evacuation
WORLD
09-05-2026 16:34 HKT
Photo by CHRISTOPHER BLACK / WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION / AFP This handhout photograph taken and released on May 7, 2026 by the World Health Organization (WHO) shows its Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (R) speaking with WHO Health Emergencies Programme executive director Chikwe Ihekweazu prior to a virtual press conference on the hantavirus cluster linked to a cruise ship travel, at the WHO headquarters, in Geneva.
WHO warns of more hantavirus cases in 'limited' outbreak
WORLD
08-05-2026 11:42 HKT
Test tubes labelled "Hantavirus positive and negative" are held in this illustration taken May 7, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Singapore tests two residents for hantavirus after cruise outbreak
WORLD
08-05-2026 11:32 HKT
Photo: Reuters
WHO warns of more hantavirus cases in 'limited' outbreak
WORLD
08-05-2026 05:15 HKT
KLM airplanes are seen parked at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, Netherlands April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo
KLM flight attendant tested for hantavirus: ministry
WORLD
07-05-2026 19:12 HKT
Uber warns ride-hailing cap could double wait times, raise fares 70%
NEWS
21 hours ago
(File photo)
Mother's Day dining revenue drops $50m, expert says 
NEWS
11-05-2026 13:30 HKT
The Lamma Winds was permanently closed on 11 May 2026. HK Electric Managing Director Mr. Francis C. Y. Cheng (4th from right) and colleagues from the Generation Division paid tribute to the “big wind turbine”.
Hong Kong’s iconic Lamma Winds decommissioned after two decades
NEWS
11-05-2026 18:07 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.