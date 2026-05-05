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CHINA

Taiwan won't give in to pressure, president says on return from Eswatini

CHINA
39 mins ago
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Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini Thulisile Dladla, arrives at a press conference upon returning from Eswatini, at Taoyuan International Airport, in Taoyuan, Taiwan, May 5, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini Thulisile Dladla, arrives at a press conference upon returning from Eswatini, at Taoyuan International Airport, in Taoyuan, Taiwan, May 5, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang

President Lai Ching-te arrived home on Tuesday from Eswatini saying Taiwan would not give in to pressure, having taken a circuitous route over the southern part of the Indian Ocean to avoid airspace controlled by close friends of China.

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China views democratically governed Taiwan as part of its territory with no right to state-to-state ties, a position Taiwan's government strongly disputes, and Beijing has demanded countries stop any engagements with the island.

Lai's government said China had forced three Indian Ocean states - the Seychelles, Mauritius and Madagascar - to deny overflight permission for his aircraft when he had planned to originally go last month, for celebrations for the 40th anniversary of the accession of King Mswati III.

Lai arrived in the former Swaziland, one of just 12 countries with formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, on Saturday, on a trip neither government had announced in advance and in defiance of Beijing's anger, having taken the king's private A340, previously operated by Taiwan's China Airlines.

"The world belongs to everyone. Taiwan belongs to the world. Taiwanese people are citizens of the world. Taiwanese people have the right to engage with the world. We will not retreat in the face of suppression," Lai said upon arrival at Taiwan's main international airport at Taoyuan, outside of Taipei.

"The fact that this trip was obstructed at one point only made the world see Taiwan's people's firm determination and will to engage with the world," he added.

CHINA LIKED LAI TO A 'RAT'

There was no immediate response from the Chinese government, which last week likened Lai to a "rat" for his "skulking" visit to Eswatini.

Lai's aircraft, the same A340, left Eswatini on Monday for Taiwan, taking a long route over the bottom part of the Indian Ocean, avoiding the flight information regions of Mauritius and Madagascar, which both have deep economic and diplomatic ties with Beijing.

Then aircraft then flew over Australia's Christmas Island, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines, before entering Taiwan air space for arrival into Taoyuan, according to flight tracking apps.

China has ramped up its efforts to squeeze Taiwan's international space, saying Lai is a "separatist" and the island merely a Chinese province with no right to the trappings of a state. Lai rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, saying Taiwan has a right to engage with the world.

Taiwan is a "trusted and capable" partner of the United States and Taipei's global relationships, including with Eswatini, provide significant benefits, the U.S. State Department said of Lai's trip to Eswatini. 

Prior to going to Africa, Lai's last international trip was a tour of the Pacific, including stopovers in Hawaii and the U.S. territory of Guam, in late 2024.

Reuters

TaiwanpressurepresidentreturnEswatini

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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