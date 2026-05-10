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WORLD

Zurich Hauptbahnhof named the most prestigious train station

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Zurich Hauptbahnhof (File)
Zurich Hauptbahnhof (File)

Switzerland's Zürich Hauptbahnhof has been crowned the world's most prestigious train station, edging out global rivals with top marks for both facilities and services.

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Compiled by British travel insurance company ALLClear, the ranking analyzed 40 train stations globally based on five high-end amenities: lounge access, fine dining options, volume of retail outlets, passenger reviews, and proximity to four- or five-star hotels.

According to reports, Zurich Hauptbahnhof train station topped the list with 83 points overall, boosting premier passenger lounges, close access to retail and dining, as well as positive passenger reviews for its high-end experience.

Built in 1847, the station has served as the country's largest rail hub, offering a blend of historical architecture and modern amenities — with more than 180 shops and services for passengers.

Osaka Station
Kyoto Station
Tokyo Station
Toronto Union Station
Taipei Main Station

Following closely is Japan, with three stations making it into the top five, where Osaka (77 points), Kyoto (74 points), and Tokyo (73 points) secured second, third, and fourth places respectively.

The fifth place saw a tie between Canada's Toronto Union Station and Italy's Firenze Santa Maria Novella station, each scoring 68 points.

The rest of the top-ranking stations include a global mix of premium terminals, featuring major European cities like Amsterdam, Rome, and London.

Notably, Taipei Main Station finished in a tie for 20th place alongside Berlin Hauptbahnhof in Germany.

Top 20 premium stations at a glance:
1. Zurich Hauptbahnhof
2. Osaka Station
3. Kyoto Station
4. Tokyo Station
5. Toronto Union Station
5. Firenze Santa Maria Novella
7. Amsterdam Centraal, Amsterdam
7. Grand Central Station
9. Paddingtom
10. Roma Termini
11. Gare de Lyon
12. St Pancras International
12. Antwerp Centra
12. Prague Main Station
15. Gare du Nord
15. Milano Centrale
17. Munich Hauptbahnhof
17. Waitematā railway station
20. Taipei Main Station
20. Berlin Hauptbahnhof

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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