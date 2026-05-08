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WORLD

Pope Leo XIV gets hung up on by bank after moving to Vatican

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Pope Leo XIV leads the mass for the Jubilee of the Ecclesial Movements, Associations and New Communities, in St. Peter square at the Vatican, June 8, 2025. (Reuters)
Pope Leo XIV leads the mass for the Jubilee of the Ecclesial Movements, Associations and New Communities, in St. Peter square at the Vatican, June 8, 2025. (Reuters)

Even the leader of the Roman Catholic Church is not immune to the frustrations of customer service, as Pope Leo XIV recently discovered when a bank employee mistook his identity for a prank call.

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The difficulties of managing personal finances from the Holy See became apparent when the American-born Pope Leo XIV attempted to update his contact information with his bank in the United States.

According to his brother, John Prevost, the Pontiff initially went through the standard security protocols using his birth name, Robert, and providing his Social Security number. 

However, the situation grew complicated when the bank teller insisted that he visit a local branch in person to finalize the changes.

When it was explained that a physical visit would be impossible because the account holder had recently relocated to Vatican City, the staff remained skeptical. 

Even after being told directly that they were speaking with the Pope, the bank employee reportedly expressed disbelief and promptly ended the call. 

A slightly different version of the story shared by a close friend, Father Tom McCarthy, suggests the Pope politely asked if the teller would mind knowing his true title, which led to the same dismissive result. 

Ultimately, the Pontiff had to enlist a local priest to handle the paperwork in person.

Beyond his banking troubles, the Pope is currently navigating a complex political landscape involving the United States.

His vocal anti-war stance regarding conflicts in the Middle East has drawn criticism from President Donald Trump, who suggested the Pontiff's views have significant consequences for the lives of American Catholics.

Tensions were further strained when the President utilized artificial intelligence to generate imagery depicting himself in a Christ-like manner, a move that sparked backlash among the faithful and prompted the Pope to reaffirm the Church's traditional opposition to war.

Despite these public disagreements, diplomatic channels remain open. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently confirmed that his planned visit to the Vatican will proceed as scheduled. 

Rubio emphasized the Pope's dual role as a spiritual leader and a head of state, noting that the United States and the Holy See share mutual concerns regarding the persecution of religious minorities and the ongoing humanitarian challenges facing Christians in Africa.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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