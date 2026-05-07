Disney to bring premier 'D23' fan event to Singapore in 2027

The Walt Disney Company has announced that its massive global fan celebration, D23, will be hosted in Singapore for the very first time in 2027. The upcoming festival marks a major milestone in the entertainment giant's strategy to expand its immersive fan experiences throughout the Asia Pacific region.

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Officially titled D23 Asia: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the multi-day gathering is designed to give consumers exclusive early access to the company's latest creative innovations and storytelling ventures.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with interactive exhibits, purchase specially curated merchandise, and witness live stage presentations. The event will also draw top Hollywood stars and international creators, uniting global communities through their shared love of Disney characters and worlds.

The D23 tradition began in 2009 as a way to bring audiences closer to the magic of Disney. The name itself pays homage to the company's origins, combining the initial of the founder's last name with the year Walt Disney opened his first studio in Hollywood in 1923.

While the flagship event has historically been anchored in Anaheim, California, the company has been actively taking the experience worldwide, as seen with the recent D23 convention in Brazil.

The 2027 Singapore festival will be specifically tailored for Asian audiences while maintaining the massive scale and fan-focused energy that define the brand globally.

Company executives noted that expanding the event to Southeast Asia is a direct response to the intense passion and rapid growth of the Disney fan base across the continent. By bringing the celebration directly to this audience, Disney aims to deepen its connection with regional viewers.

The Singapore event will heavily feature previews of upcoming Asia Pacific original content for the Disney+ streaming platform, giving fans a unique chance to learn about these new shows straight from the creative teams developing them.

Local tourism officials have warmly welcomed the announcement, highlighting that securing the debut of D23 in Southeast Asia will create highly memorable experiences for both locals and international visitors.

They emphasized that partnering with Disney for such a landmark occasion further cements Singapore’s status as a leading global hub for dynamic, world-class entertainment events.

Specific details regarding the event's schedule, programming lineup, and ticket availability are expected to be released closer to the 2027 launch.