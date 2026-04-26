US will have nearly 50 percent of chip market "very soon", Trump claims

The United States will have nearly 50 percent of the chip market from “virtually nothing” “very soon”, President Donald Trump claimed, as he renewed his threat to impose tariffs on chipmakers who do not have factories in the country.

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They will face a tremendous tariff to import chips into the nation in a year and a half or two years, Trump said.

Chips are coming from Taiwan, South Korea, and other countries, but “we are bringing them all back”, he said.

The island’s TSMC, the global giant that makes chips for Nvidia, Apple and Google, is investing US$165 billion to build chip factories in the US state of Arizona, though the bulk of its production will remain in Taiwan. Taiwan has also rejected the US’s proposal to produce half of all the chips in the country.

US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick expects there will be around US$1 trillion invested in the US chip industry in the coming few years, including US$500 billion from Taiwan.