US will have nearly 50 percent of chip market "very soon", Trump claims

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Judge delays Trump's $10 bn lawsuit against US tax agency
25-04-2026 15:50 HKT
US imposes sanctions on Chinese 'teapot' refinery for buying Iranian oil
25-04-2026 13:29 HKT
Spain is 'reliable' NATO member, PM says after reported US ouster threat
25-04-2026 12:14 HKT
Sovereignty of Falklands rests with the UK, Britain tells the US
25-04-2026 11:14 HKT
S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher on fresh hopes of US-Iran talks
24-04-2026 21:43 HKT
Company director convicted of using fake passports to open bank accounts
25-04-2026 11:36 HKT