Oil jumps over 4 percent after Trump says US to keep up attacks on Iran

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Trump weighs broader cabinet shake-up as Iran war pressure grows
04-04-2026 19:23 HKT
Iran's oil exports from Kharg island increase despite war: media
04-04-2026 18:48 HKT
White House seeks $1.5 tn defense budget as Iran war drives costs
04-04-2026 17:33 HKT
Iran executes two linked to opposition group, media say
04-04-2026 17:30 HKT
WHO warns about attacks on Iran health facilities, regional threat
04-04-2026 16:28 HKT
Downed planes spell new peril for Trump as Tehran hunts missing US pilot
04-04-2026 16:25 HKT
Iranian engineers mourn their tallest bridge, bombed by Trump
04-04-2026 15:12 HKT
How many people have been killed in the Iran war?
04-04-2026 12:50 HKT