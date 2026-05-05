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WORLD

Yoko says Oh no to 'John Lemon' beer

WORLD
33 mins ago
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Artist Yoko Ono listens through an earpiece before she was honored as 'Illustrious Visitor' by Mexico City's mayor Miguel Angel Mancera at Mexico City's town hall in Mexico City, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Artist Yoko Ono listens through an earpiece before she was honored as 'Illustrious Visitor' by Mexico City's mayor Miguel Angel Mancera at Mexico City's town hall in Mexico City, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

The old saying about lemons and lemonade has borne fruit for a French craft brewery, which was ordered by Yoko Ono to stop making its "John Lemon" beer -- and has now nearly sold out thanks to the publicity.

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Aurelien Picard, owner of the Brasserie de l'Imprimerie brewery in the Brittany region, says he received notice in late March from lawyers for Ono to halt the use of the brand name or pay royalties for referencing her late husband, Beatles legend John Lennon.

"There were numbers like 100,000 euros ($117,000), and between 150 and 1,000 euros per day in penalties if we didn't do what they said," Picard told AFP.

"Basically, they demanded we recall all our product and immediately stop using the brand."

After some back-and-forth, the small brewery won permission to sell its remaining 5,000 bottles by July 1, then halt production of the brand.

But the media attention generated by the dispute turned out to be great publicity: the brewery nearly sold out of John Lemon in a matter of days.

"It was crazy. I have less than 1,000 left," said Picard.

"It was kind of funny, amid our misfortune."

The brewery, several of whose beers play on celebrity names, launched John Lemon five years ago, because it seemed "cool", said Picard.

The company, located in the northwestern town of Bannalec, has two employees and sells between 50,000 and 80,000 bottles per year, mainly to liquor stores and restaurants within a 40-kilometre (25-mile) radius.

It is now looking for a new name for its flavourful blonde beer.

Picard thought of "Jaune Lemon" -- the French word for "yellow" -- but Ono's lawyers were sour on the idea, he said. 

AFP

YokoOh noonojohn lennonJohn Lemonbeer

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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