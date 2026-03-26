logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

From beer to cosmetics, Asia feels full force of war-fuelled energy crisis

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
An employee works at a plastic film factory in Ansan, South Korea, March 25, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
An employee works at a plastic film factory in Ansan, South Korea, March 25, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

From beer and crisps to noodles, toys and cosmetics, companies - and consumers - across Asia are bracing for a crisis as the Iran war wreaks havoc on supply chains, plastics and oil supplies, upending everyday life and sending prices soaring.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

For many, it is already crunch time. 

Choi Gun-soo, the manager of a 57-year-old South Korean factory that makes plastic films used by farmers to cover crops as well as by television manufacturers, said his suppliers were raising prices of some raw materials as much as 50%, while other suppliers had simply run out of stock.

"Since we're out of raw materials for some products, we'll have to gradually shut down the machines, and the next one to two weeks is likely to be very critical," he said. 

While they had weathered past oil shocks as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact from the war was unprecedented, Choi said, adding that the company had cut production to only 20% to 30% of usual output.

"This is the first time we've been hit this hard. We're really shaken."

At the heart of the supply chain disruption is the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow stretch of water off Iran's southern coast through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas normally passes.

Asia, which relies more heavily on crude oil, gas, fuel and fertiliser from the Middle East than other parts of the world, is the most vulnerable to supply disruption.

The most acute shortages right now are in oil derivatives such as naphtha, sourced predominantly from the Gulf and used in refineries across Asia to make the plastics and other petrochemicals that go into almost every manufactured product.

Already prices for some of the fundamentals of modern life such as plastic and rubber are hitting records.

South Korea's Samyang Foods, the maker of the popular spicy Buldak instant ramen noodles, said a prolonged conflict could lead to a shortage of packaging materials and increase costs.

Ramen noodles are typically sold in packages, cups or bowls, making them heavily reliant on polyethylene terephthalate (PET), one of the world's most widely used plastics, and also key in packaging for other products from foods to personal care.

Rival South Korean ramen producer Nongshim said it had two to three months of inventory of packaging material and was preparing for the possibility that the war, which began with U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, could continue.

Yonwoo, a container maker for L'Oreal and K-beauty firms including Amorepacific, told Reuters it was scrambling to secure stocks of plastic resin to manufacture the pots used for skincare and cosmetics. It said there was little visibility on the material beyond June.

"The issue isn't the price - if supply itself isn't available, then without containers, you simply can't sell the product," a company official told Reuters, declining to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media. 

"We are stockpiling supplies, but beyond that, we don't really have any substantial measures in place; we're simply hoping that the situation would be resolved by May." 

The war has triggered fuel shortages around the globe and businesses from airlines to supermarkets and used car dealers are grappling with challenges including rising costs, weakening demand and disrupted supply chains.

In Japan, department store operator Takashimaya said if the crisis persisted there was a possibility that price increases and supply concerns could spread to clothing and household appliances.

Underscoring the scale of the impact, fans of Japan's Wasabeef crisps panicked this month after manufacturer Yamayoshi Seika halted production, blaming a shortage of the heavy oil used for the boilers that heat the oil to fry the snacks.

RISING COSTS OF RAW MATERIALS TAKE TOLL

China produces close to half the world's synthetic rubber and shortages of the naphtha needed to make it are flowing down the supply chain, forcing makers of goods such as tyres and gloves to consider raising prices or shift to natural rubber.

China's output is set to fall by about a third in April due to the war, according to Xinhua Jing, an analyst at SCI.

Tyremaker Michelin told Reuters its supply chain teams were "fully mobilised" and the company was managing and adjusting deliveries to honour its contracts "as much as possible." 

In India, the war has already made bottled water more expensive thanks to surging prices of plastic bottles and caps, while global brewers operating there have warned of price hikes and supply disruptions due to a shortage of gas.

The high oil price and supply chain shocks are also being felt in China's southern manufacturing hub of Dongguan.

Liu Chaonan, whose toy company supplies the likes of U.S. retailer Walmart, said soaring raw materials costs were taking a toll. 

"The situation in Iran is having a very significant impact on our toy industry," Liu, who employs more than 150 people, told Reuters. "We will likely make price adjustments when quoting new products."

Higher crude prices feed directly into retail fuel prices, raising the cost of petrol, diesel, aviation fuel, cooking gas, and business and manufacturing operations worldwide.

SUPPLY CONCERNS TRIGGER PANIC BUYING

Dominic Desmarais, chief solutions officer at Liya Solutions, which connects companies with suppliers in China making everything from furniture to titanium products, said the price of anything made from petroleum was rising.

"We buy a lot of expandable polystyrene from Taiwan, and the prices went up 35%, but our client still bought about 500 tonnes, and they didn't argue on the price, they just want supply," he said.

Among consumers, panic has already set in, leading to hoarding of goods such as rubbish bags, with South Korean supermarkets reporting shortages and limiting purchases.

South Korean student Ryu June-ho, 24, this week snapped up bin bags as well as ramen noodles.

"I was worried that garbage bags would get more expensive, so I bought ten 20-litre ones. I also bought lots of ramen … because the cost of plastic packaging probably accounts for a big part of the product's price."

Reuters

beercosmeticsAsiawarenergy crisis

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian attends a press conference in Beijing, China April 10, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
China urges peace talks in Iran war
CHINA
35 mins ago
U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping react as they hold a bilateral meeting at Gimhae International Airport, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Busan, South Korea, October 30, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
Trump plans May visit to China for talks with Xi after Iran war delay
CHINA
1 hour ago
A trawler sails after unloading its catch, as rising diesel prices have left many trawlers docked due to unprofitable operations, in Samut Sakhon province, Thailand, March 25, 2026. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Thai fishing industry nears a standstill as Iran war pushes up fuel costs
WORLD
5 hours ago
The Palantir logo is seen in this illustration taken August 3, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Iran war speeds tie-up between tech start-ups and US military
WORLD
6 hours ago
Photo by - / EUROPEAN SPACE AGENCY / AFP This handout image taken by the European Space Agency (ESA) captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite shows a view of smoke plumes billowing in the vicinity Kuwait International Airport on March 25, 2026.
China says 'glimmer of hope' on Iran war talks
CHINA
8 hours ago
A projectile launched from Iran heads towards Israel, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, as seen from Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. REUTERS/ Mohammed Torokman
Iran says it is reviewing a US ceasefire plan but no talks; Trump says Tehran leaders want a deal
WORLD
9 hours ago
Citi Bank logo appears in this illustration taken December 1, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Citi's co-head of Asia investment banking Metzger joins StanChart
FINANCE
10 hours ago
Photo by THOMAS COEX / AFP Spain's Prime minister Pedro Sanchez listens as Spain's opposition Popular Party (PP) leader speaks at the congress in Madrid on March 25, 2026.
Spanish PM says Middle East war 'far worse' than Iraq in 2003
WORLD
25-03-2026 20:24 HKT
An oil products tanker passes the Sydney Opera House at sunrise in Sydney, Australia, March 21, 2026. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo
Asia looks to COVID-era playbook to tackle fuel crisis
WORLD
25-03-2026 18:43 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One on March 23, 2026 in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. President Trump arrived from Memphis, Tennessee after participating in a roundtable discussion regarding the Memphis Safe Task Force (MSTF) in combating violent crime. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images/AFP
Iran war, midterm elections hang over US conservative summit
WORLD
24-03-2026 13:31 HKT
TVB.
Television Broadcasts swings to a profit of HK$59 million last year, proposes name change to TVB
FINANCE
25-03-2026 17:41 HKT
HK records hottest day of the year so far at 30 degrees
NEWS
23 hours ago
Man dies in suspected electrocution at Mui Wo beach
NEWS
13 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.