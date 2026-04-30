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WORLD

King Charles and Queen Camilla to say farewell to Trump and First Lady Melania on last day of US state visit

WORLD
43 mins ago
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WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 28: Queen Camilla, King Charles III, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on day two of the State Visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States of America, on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 28: Queen Camilla, King Charles III, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on day two of the State Visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States of America, on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla will end a four-day state visit to the U.S. on Thursday with a formal farewell with U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in Washington.

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The king is then expected to lay a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery, across the Potomac River in Virginia, a sacred site for many Americans where tens of thousands of the country's war dead are buried, as well as two presidents and some former Supreme Court justices.

The royal visit to the U.S., officially to commemorate the 250th anniversary of America's Declaration of Independence from British rule, came at a time of tensions between Britain and the U.S., with Trump having criticized British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for what he says is his lack of help in the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

Charles and Camilla are due to fly to Bermuda on Thursday evening, after attending events in Virginia.

The centerpiece of the royal visit came on Tuesday, when Charles addressed a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress followed by a state dinner at the White House hosted by Trump and the first lady.

During the visit, Charles stressed the historical military and cultural ties between Britain and the U.S., as well as the importance of NATO at a time when Trump has been critical of the Western military alliance's reluctance to provide military assistance in the Iran war.

On Wednesday the king and queen commemorated victims of the September 11, 2001, al Qaeda attack on New York City, laying a floral bouquet at the memorial where the World Trade Center's twin towers once stood.

Reuters

King CharlesQueen CamillafarewellTrumpFirst LadyMelanialast dayUSstate visit

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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